Study Reveals Greece as Top Choice for Traveling Europeans

Pin 0 Shares

According to a study conducted by the Royal Elcano Institute and Spanish tourism institute Turespaña, Greece is the first choice for European travelers wishing to travel.

Overall, Greece placed fifth among non-Europeans polled, finishing behind Spain, Italy France, and the UK. In terms of visitation, Greece ranks 7th globally behind Spain, France, Italy, Germany, UK and the US; 6th with regard to visitors from Europe, and 10th from outside Europe.

The data from the study clearly shows that beyond sea and sun vacationing, travelers look to Greece for cultural travel, visiting museums and getting to know other cultures as priorities. Nature travel also appeals to tourists from outside Europe.