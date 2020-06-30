Ducato di Oia & Wine Hotels On Santorini Will Reopen July 1st

Pin 54 Shares

From July 1st, Santorini’s Ducato di Oia and Ducato Wine hotels will reopen to offer unique experiences for guests in search of bucket list memories.

According to the announcement, the two hotels have installed all the necessary hygiene protocols and procedures to protect clients in line with the Covid-19 guidelines established by the World Health Organization and the Greek government.

Ducato di Oia & Wine hotels are managed by Athens-based SWOT Hospitality Management Company. SWOT Founder and President George Konstantinidis had this to say about the openings:

“The restart of the [Greek] economy marks the opening of this year’s tourist season… At SWOT, we operate with realism, flexibility, and responsibility to gradually open all the hotels we manage. We continue to support tourism professionals through our services.”

A boutique hotel with ten luxury cave suites and rooms, the Ducato di Oia affords guests stunning views of the caldera and the volcano. Most of the rooms and suites also have their own indoor or outdoor heated pools.

Megalochori settlement’s Ducato Wine Hotel offers six traditional luxurious villas notable for the traditional atmosphere of the place.