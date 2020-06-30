Greece to Accept UK and Sweden Flights Starting July 15

Pin 13 Shares

Beginning July 15th, Greece will finally be welcoming direct flights from the United Kingdom, and Sweden. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement at a meeting of government ministers at the Maximos Mansion.

Originally, the ban on direct flights to/from the UK was to end as of June 30, but a new aviation directive (NOTAM) by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority is expected to be announced, according to the news.

Non-European visitors will be allowed to visit Greece starting July 1, and a list of countries cleared will be released soon, according to the PM. The list will include those countries the EU allows when the bloc’s borders open July 1. EU officials have established tough criteria will be based on the epidemiological situation and the response to Covid-19 in the non-EU countries.

As for the meeting at Maximos Mansion, a review of all the measures Greece has taken against Covid-19 was undertaken, with a keen focus was on the new protocols for testing passengers at Greece’s points of entry. Mitsotakis called for inter-ministry cooperation and swift action in the event of problems.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mitsotakis met with members of the research community for the COVID-19 for an update on the progress of work toward faster steps for diagnosis, hurdling bureaucratic obstacles, and ways Greece scientists can contribute to the effort made at the global level to address the health crisis.