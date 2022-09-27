Direct Flights from the U.S. to Greece Extended Thru Winter

Direct flights from the US to Greece will be extended throughout the winter months, according to news from the Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA) today.

After having launched direct Athens-Boston flights for 2022, Delta, has already scheduled flights to Greece until January 10, 2023, on the New York-Athens route, thus also covering the Christmas-New Year holidays.

In addition, the direct routes from New York-Athens will extend until October at the latest. Delta is now essentially extending the time of its operation in Greece into a 10-month period, AMNA notes.

The positive messages for tourism in Greece from the US market were mentioned by the representatives of the three largest American airlines at the “Travel Leaders” economic-development forum organized in Lagonisi, Attica with the participation of the major tour operators from all over the world.

In all, there are 63 direct flights per week between the United States and Greece. Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stressed the deepening of the strategic relationship developed with the USA throughout the previous period, the culmination of which was – as he said – the establishment of nine direct flights a day between Greece and the largest airports in America. Kikilias was quoted saying:

“We have never had 500,000 travelers directly from America at ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ – coming from Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia with all three American companies – with the first flight having started as early as 7 March, earlier than any other year.”

Greece’s tourism boss went on to outline how the activity was not an accident. He says “the great added value of our tourism product – the result of collective, hard and methodical work – that translates into income for the Greek economy.”

Kikilias also pointed out that the effort of the tourism ministry does not stop here, as the goal now is to increase direct flights from the USA to Greece and to extend these flight schedules beyond the summer months.

“Our main priority, already from the beginning of this year’s very successful summer season, is to extend the tourist season in our country. In June alone, visitor arrivals from the other side of the Atlantic were 50% higher than in 2019. And I am especially happy that our efforts are paying off, as I am informed that most companies have already extended their itineraries for the next months.”

On the sidelines of the forum, Kikilias had private contacts with the representatives of the three US airlines (American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines), who noted that this year, Greece – and especially Athens – emerged as one of the most successful international destinations they operate.

For this reason, as the US airline representatives underlined to Kikilias, an extension of their operation in Greece for the autumn-winter period as well is already under discussion.