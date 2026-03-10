According to the Cyprus Mail, Cyprus’s air connectivity is returning to normal.

Flights from Britain, Lufthansa Group, and Emirates have resumed.

Officials say there is no security risk for travellers.

Larnaca and Paphos airports are restoring routes after the disruption in the Middle East.

Tourism demand expected to recover as connections improve.

Flights Return As Cyprus Tries To Calm Travel Fears

Air connectivity to Cyprus is gradually returning to normal, with key European routes resuming operations after weeks of disruption linked to tensions in the Middle East, the Cyprus Mail reported, citing statements from the Association of Cyprus Travel and Tourism Agents (ACTTA).

ACTTA president Charis Papacharalambous said the restoration of flights from Britain and the return of airlines belonging to the Lufthansa Group mark an important step toward stabilising tourism demand, which had slowed during the period of uncertainty.

As reported by Cyprus Mail, Papacharalambous told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that accommodation demand is expected to recover as soon as air links with major markets are fully restored.

The statement followed an announcement from Hermes Airports confirming that several suspended routes have already resumed, strengthening connections from both Larnaca International Airport and Paphos International Airport.

Officials insist that the situation on the island remains safe for travellers.

“There is no increased security risk in Cyprus compared to any other European country,” Papacharalambous said, according to Cyprus Mail.

“The stirring up of non-existent security issues harms the Cypriot economy and specifically tourism.”

Connectivity Improves, But The Industry Is Still Walking On Thin Ice

Hermes Airports confirmed that airlines from the Lufthansa Group — including Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Edelweiss Air, and Eurowings — have resumed flights to both Larnaca and Paphos.

Additional routes have also restarted:

British Airways

easyJet

Transavia

Emirates (Dubai–Larnaca daily from March 7, 2026)

Wizz Air

Ryanair

Aegean

Sky Express

Cyprus Airways

According to airport planning data cited by Cyprus Mail:

102 flights were scheduled at Larnaca on March 9

36 flights were scheduled at Paphos on the same day

Routes now connect Cyprus with:

United Kingdom

Greece

Germany

Netherlands

Austria

France

Italy

Romania

Hungary

Poland

Belgium

Switzerland

Armenia

Egypt

Jordan

Lebanon

Scandinavia

Baltic countries

Eastern Europe

Some routes remain suspended, mainly to and from:

Israel

Qatar

Bahrain

Lebanon (partial)

Hermes Airports described the situation as a gradual normalisation rather than a full recovery.

Problems Did Not Start With The War

Despite the reassuring tone, the current slowdown cannot be blamed entirely on the latest regional crisis.

Tourism in Cyprus — much like in Greece — has been dealing with pressure on air capacity, rising operating costs, and fragile demand long before the Middle East situation began affecting flights.

The war disrupted schedules, but the system was already stretched, with airlines adjusting routes, travellers hesitating over prices, and destinations competing for the same shrinking pool of reliable bookings.

In that sense, the return of flights does not mean the crisis is over. It only means the industry has returned to the same uncertain ground it stood on before.

The restoration of air connectivity is seen as essential to protecting the Cypriot economy, where tourism remains a major source of income. Authorities continue to urge travellers to check airline websites or contact travel agents for updated schedules, as flight planning may still change depending on regional developments.