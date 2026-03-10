Crete bookings were up before the new war, now slowing.

The Chamber of Chania is preparing an action plan in case things get worse.

Officials blame geopolitics, energy prices, and migration pressure.

Few cancellations so far, mostly from visitors from the Middle East.

Tourism is again described as “resilient,” as it always is.

Bookings Freeze, but the Word “Resilience” Saves The Day

Tourism in Crete is once again described as resilient, the traditional term used whenever no one wants to admit that things are becoming uncertain.

According to statements from the Chania Chamber of Commerce, the island’s tourism sector is holding steady despite new geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, though the chamber also notes that bookings have slowed and the future depends on how severe the situation becomes.

Before the latest conflict started, hotel pre-bookings for the season were reportedly up by about 5%. After the conflict began, reservations stopped growing, but officials insist this is only temporary.

Chamber president Antonis Rokakis explained that there have been no major cancellations so far, apart from limited cases involving visitors from the Middle East, and that Crete’s distance from the conflict zone still works as a psychological safety factor for travellers.

In other words, nothing has happened yet, but everyone is watching the numbers very carefully.

Emergency Meetings Because Everything Is Fine

To underline how stable the situation is, the Chamber of Chania called an extraordinary board meeting to prepare a plan of action in case the crisis actually starts affecting the economy.

The goal, according to the announcement, is to evaluate potential scenarios, coordinate with business groups, and strengthen the local economy’s resilience.

This is the part of every crisis where officials gather, talk about preparedness, and hope the season survives long enough so nobody has to use the plan they just created. The concern is not only tourism but also the wider effects of the conflict, including:

Rising energy costs;

higher airline ticket prices;

reduced disposable income for travellers;

pressure on supply chains;

possible increase in migration flows.

Oil prices moving toward the 100-dollar-per-barrel mark were mentioned as a key risk, which is another way of saying that even a small escalation far away can become very expensive very quickly in Crete.

Not A New Problem, No Matter How Convenient The War Is

Despite the focus on geopolitics, the difficulties facing tourism did not suddenly appear with the latest conflict. But:

Energy costs have been rising for years.

Airfares have been unstable for years.

Infrastructure complaints have existed for years.

Migration pressure south of Crete has been reported for months.

The war did not create these problems. It simply gave everyone a reason to talk about them without admitting they were already there.

Like every season, the numbers looked good until something external happened. And, as in every season, the explanation is that the sector is strong, flexible, and ready for anything — as long as the anything does not last too long.

Agriculture Will Save Us Again…

In a familiar closing argument, officials also pointed to Crete’s strong agricultural sector as proof that the island can withstand international crises.

According to the Chamber, the combination of tourism, food production, and local entrepreneurship enables Crete to turn challenges into opportunities, provided that institutions, local authorities, and businesses coordinate effectively.

This line appears in almost every statement issued during difficult times, usually right before everyone goes back to hoping that tourists keep coming anyway.

For now, bookings are slowing, costs are rising, and everything speaks ahead of the “busy” Cretan tourist season.