Two Curio Collection by Hilton Resorts to Open in Greece This Summer

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced a franchise deal to open two Curio Collection by Hilton resort properties in Greece, which will be managed and operated by Brown Hotels. The Isla Brown Chania Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Isla Brown Corinthia Resort and Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton, will open in time for the summer. Both hotels will include various swimming pools, dining options, and stunning design elements representing each property’s distinctive personality.

Isla Brown Chania Resort and Isla Brown Corinthia Resort and Spa will offer an unparalleled guest experience in time for the 2024 summer season and as we introduce more guest rooms at both properties, we look forward to sharing that experience with more visitors to Chania and Corinthia, through our partnership with Hilton and its Curio Collection. Leon Avigad, Founder and Co-Owner of Brown Hotels

Isla Brown Corinthia Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton

Isla Brown Corinthia Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton, located on the Athens Riviera and only an hour’s drive from the bustling capital, will provide visitors with unobstructed sea views of the Saronic Gulf from its 166 guest rooms, each featuring a furnished balcony expanding awe-inspiring vistas. For an even better perspective, guests may travel to the hotel’s 550-square-meter rooftop and enjoy a drink at the bar or rest on loungers next to fire pits that illuminate the terrace at night.

Isla Brown Corinthia Hotel Greece, designed by Elastic Architects, photographed by © Pygmalion Karatzas.

The hotel’s design is inspired by ancient Greek mythology, providing a unique, local story across the facility. The clean and contemporary aesthetic includes curving interiors that promote serenity and quiet and engaging and entertaining architecture and design aspects. The hotel’s light-filled palette and organic curves harmonise with the surrounding countryside.

The International Design Awards (IDA) 2022 recognised Elastic Architects’ creative vision for Isla Brown Corinthia with the ‘Gold’ architecture medal in the ‘Hotels & Resorts’ category.

Isla Brown Corinthia, Curio Collection by Hilton, is located at Palea EO Athinon Korinthou, Agii Theodori 200 03, Greece.

Isla Brown Chania Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

Isla Brown Chania Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton expands Hilton’s presence in Crete with 148 beautiful guest rooms, each with a balcony or patio offering breathtaking sea views or lush gardens. Development plans include 53 guest rooms, which will be ready for booking this summer. The hotel’s one-of-a-kind architecture is inspired by nature, with wood and fibre materials and lush foliage used throughout, creating an oasis inside Crete’s rocky natural setting against a backdrop of beautiful waters along the island’s northern coastline. Isla Brown Chania Resort, located 15 kilometres northeast of Chania, provides easy access to Chania Airport and the gorgeous Chania Port.

Visitors can enjoy three outdoor pools, a fully equipped gym, a spa with four treatment rooms, and a stunning sea deck, all of which contribute to a one-of-a-kind guest experience. A carefully curated array of alternatives, including an a la carte Cretan restaurant, buffet restaurant, terrace bar, pool bar, and food truck by the sea, ensures that guests are never far from drinking and dining options.

Isla Brown Chania, Curio Collection by Hilton, is located at Stavros, 73100 Chania, Crete, Greece.

Guests at all Hilton locations benefit from the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program (link to app), which enables over 173 million members who book directly with Hilton to earn Points for hotel stays and experiences. Hilton Honors members can also access quick awards, bonuses, and unique member discounts.