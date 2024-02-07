Japan Digital Nomad Visa Launches in March

Japan will issue six-month visas to digital nomads earning ¥10 million (€62,672) or more per year, according to the Immigration Services Agency (ISA) on Friday, February 2, 2024: The Japan digital nomad visa program is planned to begin by the end of March.

Recently, visas for digital nomads have become more and more popular. South Korea began offering digital nomad visas last month, while Peru unveiled a comparable program towards the end of the previous year.

In the past, foreigners have found securing an extended stay in Japan challenging. The only two options available to digital nomads before the announcement of the six-month visa were the working holiday visa, which allowed citizens of 29 partner countries to live and work in Japan for up to a year, and the tourist visa, which is the standard 90-day pass that all American citizens qualify for without the need for a special application but does not allow them to work in Japan. Sadly, the United States was not included in the partner program. There’s finally a choice now.

Digital nomads, or persons who work remotely but only stay in one area for a short or medium period, from 49 nations and territories will be permitted to stay in Japan under the “specified activities” visa category. Self-employed applicants are also eligible.

Eligible countries and territories are those with whom Japan has signed both tax treaties and agreements that eliminate short-term visa requirements. These include the United States, Australia, and Singapore, among others. All EU countries are included, as well as non-EU countries Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkiye and the UK.

Japan Digital Nomad Visa Eligibility Terms

To be eligible for Japan’s digital nomad visa, a person must earn at least 10 million Japanese Yen (€62,672) annually.

They need to have their own health insurance as well.

With this visa, remote workers can stay in the nation for up to six months, twice as long as the 90-day visa-free “short-term visitors,” who are legally not allowed to work while in the country, are now allowed. It is not feasible to renew it for subsequent stays; it can only be done six months after leaving the country.

When visiting Japan, spouses and children are welcome to travel with digital nomads as long as they have private health insurance.

Candidates cannot rent long-term housing and are not eligible for residency.