Hilton Adds Another Crete Beachfront Resort to Portfolio

Hilton and Tsiledakis S.A. have entered into a franchise agreement to open the Imperial Flair Chania Old Town, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton. This will be the third Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel in Crete.

According to the news from Hilton, the 85-key property will be a beachfront stay in picturesque Chania, in the Northwest of Crete. Andreas Koukas, director of development, Greece, and Cyprus, Hilton, offered this comment:

“We’re excited to continue our impressive growth momentum in Greece with this latest signing announcement. In the last month alone, we’ve announced our third hotel in Crete, Imperial Flair Chania Old Town, Curio Collection by Hilton, and opened two hotels – Domes Aulus Elounda and Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes.”

Koukas said partners like Tsiledakis SA will strengthen both brands in the coming years. Labros Tsiledakis, chief operating officer, Tsiledakis SA, added:

“This unique, characterful hotel will capture Crete’s charm and offer guests an indulgent experience, with private swimming pools, direct access to a beach and modern upscale accommodations. We’re looking forward to our future relationship with Hilton in the Greek market, capitalising on Hilton’s strong commercial engines and our local knowledge to deliver a high-quality hospitality product in the heart of Chania.”

Imperial Flair Chania Old Town Curio Collection will reflect the brand admirably with two restaurants, including a rooftop restaurant. The hotel will offer wellness experiences, including a spa, fitness space, and indoor and outdoor pools. All rooms will have a private pool.

The hotel will be on the waterfront beside the Venetian Port and Old Town of Chania. Crete, Greece’s largest island, is home to scenic natural landscapes, historic sites, and rich gastronomy. Chania is located on the island’s northwest coast, known for having some of the island’s best beaches.