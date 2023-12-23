New Orleans: Priciest New Year’s Eve Destination, Survey Finds

According to a recent survey, New Orleans has been identified as the most expensive destination in the world for hotel stays during this year’s New Year’s Eve period. The study by TravelMag.com compared accommodation rates in 60 major global cities, recording the price for the most affordable double room for a 3-night stay from December 30, 2023, to January 2, 2024, in each location. Only hotels with a central location and rated three stars or more were taken into account.

New Orleans topped the rankings with a rate of $1190 for the cheapest room, representing a staggering 182% increase compared to regular rates in January. Miami Beach and New York City followed closely, with rates of $1184 and $1164 for 3-night stays. Sydney and Rio de Janeiro emerged as the most expensive non-US destinations, with minimum rates of $1089 and $1087, respectively.

Among the 10 US cities considered in the survey, Boston and Chicago were the most affordable, with rates around $500 for a 3-night stay. On the other end of the spectrum, Hanoi and Phnom Penh were identified as the least expensive destinations in the world to spend New Year’s Eve, where a room can be found for below $40 per night in both cities.

The table below displays the world’s 10 priciest destinations for accommodation on New Year’s Eve this year, with prices reflecting the rate for the cheapest available double room for the period December 30, 2023 – January 2, 2024, and the percentage increase compared to regular rates in January included in brackets.

1. New Orleans $1190 (+181%)

2. Miami Beach $1184 (+120%)

3. New York City $1164 (+218%)

4. Rio de Janeiro $1089 (+188%)

5. Sydney $1087 (+269%)

6. Punta Cana $940 (+341%)

7. Cancun $905 (+115%)

8. Edinburgh $902 (+208%)

9. London $894 (+125%)

10. Honolulu $858 (+51%)

For the full results of this survey and more information regarding the methodology used, please check:

https://www.travelmag.com/articles/new-years-eve-destinations-2023/