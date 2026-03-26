When Air China launched its new direct route between Chengdu and Brussels on March 26, the numbers spoke before anyone else needed to. The inaugural flight left nearly full, with a 95% load factor, while the return leg followed closely at 85%. Not curiosity—commitment.

The new connection operates three times a week from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, using an Airbus A330-300. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays—rhythmic, predictable, the kind of schedule that suggests this route is meant to last.

Nonstop in 11 Hours to the “City of Pandas”

Until now, traveling between the two cities has required patience and at least one transfer, stretching journeys to more than 17 hours. The new direct flight trims that down to under 11. Not just a convenience, but a recalibration of distance. Europe, suddenly, feels closer.

For Chengdu, this is more than another line on a departures board. It is the city’s 12th direct route to Europe and its first new intercontinental passenger service of the year. Altogether, the network now includes 19 long-haul routes, linking major cities like Frankfurt, London, Paris, and now Brussels, with nearly 40 weekly flights quietly stitching continents together.

But the story doesn’t end in the air.

Impressive Visitors Numbers to Chengdu

Chengdu has been preparing for arrival as much as departure. In 2025, the city welcomed 2.38 million inbound visitors—a 44.3% increase that feels more like momentum than recovery. Even during the 2026 Spring Festival, typically a domestic affair, international arrivals rose sharply, with 77,000 visitors choosing Chengdu as their entry point into China.

Part of that appeal is deliberate. The city has invested in making itself legible to outsiders—tax refunds processed on the spot, payments accepted through international e-wallets, and over 6,000 taxi drivers trained to speak English. At attractions, multilingual AI translation screens bridge the gaps that language still leaves behind.

In places like Jinli Street, often described as one of the world’s most beautiful streets, the effort is even more visible. Bilingual signage, English-speaking staff, and the quiet acceptance of international credit cards turn what could be a maze into something navigable, even welcoming.

And then there’s the reason many come in the first place.

More Than Pandas

Chengdu is home to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, yes—but it is also a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, where food is not just served but argued over, perfected, and remembered. Sichuan cuisine, unapologetically bold, gives visitors something immediate to understand, even if everything else feels unfamiliar.

To encourage stopovers, the Chengdu Eastern New Area is even offering small gestures of hospitality—hotel subsidies, vouchers, and rail tickets for transit passengers. Not extravagant, but thoughtful.