2026 Pancretan Karate Open Series Competition Runs May 16-17

The 2026 Pancretan Karate Open Series (Παγκρήτιο Κύπελλο Karate Open Series) will take place on May 16–17, 2026, at the EAK Heraklion (Lido Indoor Hall) in Heraklion, Crete.

The Hellenic Karate Federation sanctioned tournament will bring together 225 karate athletes from clubs across Crete and Greece for two days of Kata and Kumite competition in multiple age and skill categories.

Matches for all age groups begin at 9 am on the 16th and 17th. Consult the SET online for exact times and tatamis.

The venue for this year’s competition is EAK Heraklion (Lido Indoor Hall), Heraklion, Crete. For information about the various categories and schedule, visit Sportdata here. Other official event information and registrations are available here.

We wish all athletes, instructors, and participating clubs a successful and inspiring tournament weekend. Use Google Maps below to locate the venue and plot your directions.