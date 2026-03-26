Between June 7 and 12, 2026, the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, will host the 6th World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (WACOM) under the theme “Building the City of Mercy.” Organised by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, the five-day congress is expected to attract around 5,000 participants from around the world.

Previous editions have taken place in Rome, Kraków, Manila, Bogotá, and Samoa. This year’s gathering returns to the very birthplace of the modern Divine Mercy devotion.

Notable Speakers and Rich Programme

The speaker line-up includes well-known figures such as Kevin Hyland OBE, the UK’s first Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, and Nicky Gumbel, the Anglican vicar and creator of the Alpha course. Other confirmed speakers include former gangster-turned-Catholic speaker John Pridmore, popular Catholic podcaster Matt Fradd, and the Kissel Family, known for their YouTube ministry.

The programme features conferences, concerts, talks, and daily spiritual moments. John Pridmore captured the significance of the location when he said: “The Divine Mercy image that first came into the world in Vilnius speaks directly to people who think they’ve gone too far… God’s mercy is bigger than anything we’ve ever done.”

The Story of Divine Mercy and Vilnius

Vilnius holds a unique place in Catholic history. In 1934, a young Polish nun, St. Faustina Kowalska, living in a convent in the Antakalnis district, received visions of Jesus with two rays of light (red and white) flowing from His heart, a powerful symbol of compassion and forgiveness.

The first image of the Divine Mercy was painted here by local artist Eugeniusz Kazimirowski. Today, this image is one of the most reproduced sacred paintings of the 20th century. It can be found in Catholic churches worldwide. The original painting remains on display at the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Vilnius Old Town.

Participants will have the opportunity to walk the Way of Mercy. This special pilgrimage route connects 14 sacred sites, including St. Faustina’s house and the historic Gate of Dawn chapel, home to its revered 17th-century icon of the Mother of Mercy.

Baroque Old Town of Vilnius. © Go Vilnius

Why Vilnius Makes the Perfect Host

Vilnius is not only spiritually significant but also an exceptionally appealing destination for travellers. A UNESCO World Heritage Old Town, packed with over 30 churches within walking distance, beautifully preserved architecture, and a relaxed atmosphere, makes it stand out.

With approximately 1.2 million visitors per year — far fewer than Rome or Paris — the city offers an unhurried, authentic European experience. It is easily reachable from the UK in under three hours by direct flight. Recent visitor surveys show that many choose Vilnius precisely to discover something new, and most leave impressed by its historical richness, walkability, and easy access to nature.

Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius noted that the city has long been a multi-faith spiritual crossroads where Catholic, Orthodox, Jewish, and Protestant communities have coexisted and shaped its culture for centuries.

A Congress Blending Faith and Place

As Inesa Čaikauskienė, Director of WACOM Vilnius 2026, explained: “Every afternoon, participants will step away from the conference hall and into the Old Town’s churches for the Hour of Mercy. This way, the city itself becomes part of the congress.”

For those interested in faith, history, and thoughtful travel, the combination of an international Catholic congress in the heart of the Divine Mercy story and the chance to explore a beautiful, less-crowded European capital makes this June’s event in Vilnius particularly special.