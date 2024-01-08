Cruising the Aegean with Celestyal Journey with a Free Drinks Package Worth £182pp

Celestyal Cruises has joined forces with Riviera Travel to present an exclusive offer on their upcoming cruises to Athens and the Greek islands. Guests can now enjoy a complimentary premium drinks package worth £182pp during their voyage.

The complimentary premium drinks package is up for grabs on five select departures spanning from April to October and applies to all reservations completed by February 29, 2024. Prices commence at £2,499.

The complimentary premium beverage package will be included in reservations on specific departure dates for the Athens & Greek Islands cruise aboard the Celestyal Journey: April 19, May 31, August 30, September 13, and October 4, 2024. The offer holds no monetary value and is non-transferable.

During these cruises, passengers can indulge in the Premium Drinks Package and savour an extensive array of beverages at their leisure. A selection of over 100 classic and premium drinks, including flavorful coffees, juices, and soft beverages, is available. After an exhilarating day of onshore exploration, voyagers can unwind at one of the eight onboard bars aboard Celestyal Journey. The Premium Drinks Package includes:

Cocktails: up to €7 each

Spirits: up to €6: Vodka, Rum, Gin, Whiskeys, Liqueurs

Sodas (by the glass)

Juices – concentrate (by the glass)

Draft Beer (Mythos)

Wine: up to €6 per glass (White, Red, Rose)

Mocktails: up to €6 each

Premium Hot and Cold Coffees

Premium Hot and Cold Teas

Mineral or Sparkling Water (by the glass)

The 10-night journey includes a one-night stay at a hotel in Athens, a seven-night sail across the Aegean Sea, and a two-night post-cruise stay at a beachside resort hotel.

Setting sail on the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, the cruise encompasses visits to Thessaloniki and Milos, with guided tours of Kusadasi, Crete, Santorini, and Mykonos. The pre and post-cruise stays offer tours of the Acropolis, Cape Sounion, and the Temple of Poseidon.

Also, when you book any holiday before 29th February 2024, you will be automatically entered into Riviera’s £1 million giveaway!