Kissamos Prepares for the 15th Kissamitiko Carnival

The Kissamos Municipality in Chania regional unit is eagerly preparing for the forthcoming Kissamitiko Carnival, scheduled to unfold on Sunday, March 17th, 2024.

To commence the preparations, they extend a cordial invitation (via Facebook, in Greek) to all representatives of local entities, associations, carnival ensembles, schools within the Kissamos vicinity, and individuals keen on actively contributing to the arrangement to attend the primary assembly for discussions on matters pertaining to the event’s organization.

This pivotal meeting is slated for Monday, January 15th, 2024, at 20:30, in the events hall of the Kissamos Municipality. The collective ardently seeks the presence of all, harmoniously uniting to partake in the grand commemoration of their native soil – the 15th KISSAMITIKO CARNIVAL!

Amidst the verdant expanse of their ancestral land, they beckon for zealous involvement in upholding this time-honoured tradition. Proposals and participation declarations can be conveyed via email at dkissamou@gmail.com, while inquiries or clarifications can be sought through telephone contact at 2822 3 40200, addressed to Ms. Vicky Marakaki.

The vibrant festivities start at Plateia Tzanakaki and the parade runs along the charming main street of Kissamos, Iroon Politechniou, as more than ten spirited teams and countless jubilant visitors engage in this exhilarating celebration. Participation in a team is optional, as the revelry eagerly welcomes all who seek to immerse themselves in the infectious energy, inviting them to partake in the merriment and dance with abandon.

Throughout the entirety of the day, extending into the late hours of the night, the thoroughfares and local establishments teem with exuberant individuals revelling in joviality, gracefully swaying to melodic rhythms, partaking in convivial libations, and delighting in the sheer euphoria of the occasion.

Monday, February 18th, marks the revered occasion of Clean Monday, or in Greek, Kathara Deftera, a cherished national holiday in Greece. It beckons people to venture into nature, embark on invigorating excursions, and savour the consumption of the traditional Lagana bread, delectable tarama salad, and an array of other Cretan meze.

These culinary delights are readily available at the local supermarkets, showcasing an exquisite array of gastronomic treasures. Additionally, it is customary to partake in the kite-flying tradition, with an abundance of these whimsical creations adorning the streets at very affordable prices (usually starting at €5), inviting individuals to procure one and ascend into the boundless expanse of the cerulean skies.

Greece’s Carnival season, known as “Apokries,” marks the lively and exuberant period leading up to Lent, characterized by a jubilant display of masquerades, feasting, imbibing, and revelry. The celebration crescendos with grand processions featuring towering floats and vibrant street ensembles. Traditionally commencing ten weeks prior to Greek Orthodox Easter, it culminates on the weekend preceding “Clean Monday” (Ash Monday), signifying the onset of Lent. The term “Apokria” bears the literal connotation of bidding farewell to the era of carnivorous indulgence, embracing a temporary departure from meat consumption (Apo-kreo, signifying abstention from meat) for forty days until Easter.