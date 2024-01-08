3.7 Magnitude Earthquake 11 km southeast of Zakros

On Monday, January 8, 2024, at 4:08 pm local time (Europe/Athens GMT +2), a moderate magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck approximately 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Sitia, Crete, Greece. The earthquake, with a very shallow depth of 18.2 kilometres (11 miles), was not perceived by locals or at least not reported as such.

At first, the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) reported a magnitude of 3.4 for the earthquake. However, subsequent revisions to the exact magnitude, epicentre, and depth were made as seismologists meticulously reviewed data and refined their calculations over the following hours. By 5:24 local time, the magnitude had been adjusted to 3.6, while the hypocenter depth was revised from 5.0 to 18.2 km (equivalent to 3.1 to 11.3 mi), and the epicentre location was corrected by a distance of 14 km (8.6 mi) towards the southeast. Ultimately, at 6:06 pm Athens time, the magnitude was further recalculated from 3.6 to 3.7.

Based on initial seismic data, the quake likely caused light vibrations felt by many in the vicinity of the epicentre. Weak shaking may have been noticeable in Palekastro, located 10 km from the epicentre, and Zakros, 11 km from the epicentre. Other towns or cities near the epicentre where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Sitia (17 km), Kentri (45 km), and Ierapetra (46 km). In Agios Nikolaos (49 km), Elounda (50 km), Gra Lygia (51 km), and Kritsa (54 km), the quake was likely not felt.

