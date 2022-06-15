Brown Hotels to Open Isla Brown Corinthia Opening this Month

International hotel collection Brown Hotels has announced that its latest property, Isla Brown Corinthia, will officially open in June 2022. Located on the Saronic Gulf, less than one hour’s drive from the city of Athens, Isla Brown Corinthia is the first property from Brown Hotels’ new line of luxury resorts.

Isla Brown Corinthia joins Brown Hotels’ growing portfolio of Greek properties as the sixth hotel to open in Greece in the last two years, following the Athens-based Brown Acropol, Villa Brown Ermou, DAVE Red Athens, Lighthouse Athens, and Kubic House.

Isla Brown Corinthia raises the bar for Brown Hotels’ hospitality offerings, as it will operate as the brand’s first five-star luxury resort. Famous for its quirky, design-driven collection of boutique urban properties, Brown Hotels has expanded into beach-side offerings with the launch of its inaugural resort from the new “Isla Brown” collection.

Designed by Elastic Architects, Isla Brown Corinthia boasts an ultra-clean and organic design concept intended to complement its natural surroundings, with sweeping views of endless blue across the Saronic Gulf. With 166 stylish rooms and suites, two swimming pools, a wellness center, a rooftop bar and restaurant, a private beach with water sports facilities, and an events space, Isla Brown Corinthia is set to be one of Greece’s most accessible and anticipated openings for summer 2022, for both local Athenians and international travelers.

The creative vision of the team at Elastic Architects, Isla Brown Corinthia presents a sophisticated design concept, championing an organic and light-filled color palette and architectural form, with the intention of the structure to appear as an extension of the landscape. Inspired by the northern Aegean volcanic arc and the Greek myth of the Giant Typhoeus, who resided beneath ‘Sousaki’; a craterless volcano that has laid dormant for 2.7 million years, Typhoeus was so tall that he rose above the mountains with his head touching the stars. This idea is rooted in the concept of Isla Brown Corinthia, with the hotel’s design intended to embody the volcanic eruption of Typhoeus, harmoniously marrying the earth with the sky through a continuation of the physical form and the vast land and sea that surrounds it.

The result is a contemporary structure that manifests clean, smooth lines like pebbles stacked upon each other. Cohesive with the external design, the hotel’s interiors mimic these soft and fluid forms, with a curved line motif and earthy color palette of stone, white and brown, finished with bronze detailing and tinted mirrored walls.

Isla Brown Corinthia presents four different room types and two suite varieties to suit the needs of every traveler. Guests can choose from a “Classic”, “Classic Family”, “Deluxe Sea View” or “Deluxe Family Sea View” room, or opt for the “Executive” or “Presidential” suite. All rooms at Isla Brown Corinthia offer spacious balconies, with views that stretch across the endless blue of the Saronic Gulf or the mountainous landscape of inland Greece. Each room type features complimentary high-speed WiFi, a Nespresso machine, bathrobes and slippers, and luxury bathroom amenities, and the suites are finished with kitchenettes, open closets, and dining areas.

The designers created a unique space for sushi on the beach – Isla Brown Corinthia Facebook

Food and beverage are a priority at Isla Brown Corinthia, with the resort offering a variety of restaurants serving different cuisines, for an exemplary gastronomic experience. The hotel will house an intimate cave bar serving fresh and contemporary dishes, and a more traditional Mediterranean restaurant offering Greek classics. In addition, the hotel will provide its guests with an a la carte menu, and the famous Brown Hotels breakfast buffet. The spacious adult-only roof terrace is a stand-out feature at Isla Brown Corinthia, with unobstructed 360-degree views that sweep across the Saronic Gulf, sun loungers, jacuzzi baths, a small pool, and an open-air bar, and as the night draws in, fire pits alight the terrace with a DJ set playing until late.

With its own private beach, guests can relax on the pebble bay or take to the water with the benefit of the resort’s fully equipped water sports center. The wellness center at Isla Brown Corinthia invites guests to step into a sanctuary of calm, and enjoy a selection of quality spa treatments in the burnt-lava tiled treatment rooms, take advantage of the onsite gym, or the spacious event space that works well as a wedding venue or corporate business setting. Next year, Isla Brown Corinthia will add a 110-bungalow complex complete with a swimming pool and restaurant, located on the Corinthia hillside. Leon Avigad, the founder of Brown Hotels, offered this:

“After operating a growing collection of boutique, urban hotels for the last 12 years, and following a successful launch into the Greek market, we felt inspired to broaden our horizons and challenge ourselves with the development of a whole new line of full service design resorts. The beauty of Isla Brown Corinthia is its proximity to Athens, making it a perfect coastal destination for both local holidaymakers and international travelers for vacations or events.”

Avigad went on to describe how Isla Brown Corinthia is the inaugural design resort by Brown Hotels. The innovative brand has additional “Isla” branded resorts in Crete and Corfu in the pipeline for 2023.

To mark the launch, Israeli and Greek senior government and financial officials will gather on June 1st at Isla Brown Corinthia, for an exclusive conference with Calcalist, Israel’s leading business newspaper. A delegation of senior government and financial officials from Greece and Israel will gather to discuss business ties and investments between the two territories, exploring opportunities for business and collaboration across the real estate, travel, hospitality, and energy sectors.

Brown Hotels, which operates 20 hotels in Israel and one property in Croatia, expanded into Greece in 2020 with its inaugural property Brown Acropol, a retro-style 165-room-and-suite hotel located on Athens’ Omonia Square.