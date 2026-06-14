Thermae Sylla Spa & Wellness Hotel Partners with RevitUp.direct

RevitUp.direct, a revenue management and digital marketing company specializing in independent hotels, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Thermae Sylla Spa & Wellness Hotel, the renowned five-star spa hotel in Edipsos, Evia.

Thermae Sylla Spa & Wellness Hotel

Founded in 1897 in Edipsos, Thermae Sylla is today recognized as one of Greece’s leading wellness destinations. Named by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the world’s top 10 thermal spas, the hotel is built directly above a natural thermal spring that feeds its private indoor and outdoor pools.

Fully renovated, the property features 105 rooms and suites, two restaurants serving Mediterranean cuisine, and a specialized treatment center offering hydrotherapy, mud treatments, massages, and facials. Thermae Sylla’s philosophy combines the therapeutic benefits of thermal bathing with contemporary luxury, welcoming guests from across Europe throughout the year.

The Partnership with RevitUp.direct

Under the new agreement, RevitUp.direct will provide online sales services for the property, developing a commercial strategy focused on optimizing the booking mix and strengthening direct sales performance.

This partnership marks a further expansion of RevitUp.direct’s presence in the wellness and luxury hospitality segment confirms that the company’s model, with its exclusive focus on the hospitality industry, is equally effective for high-end properties beyond the traditional sun-and-beach market.

About RevitUp.direct

Headquartered in Heraklion, Crete, RevitUp.direct is one of the leading companies in the fields of revenue management, hotel sales, and digital marketing.

With more than 35 specialized professionals and over two decades of experience, the company designs and implements data-driven strategies tailored to the needs of each hotel. Its mission is to help hotels grow their business, strengthen their digital presence, and achieve sustainable profitability in an ever-evolving travel market.

Website: www.revitup.direct

Email: hello@revitup.direct