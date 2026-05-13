Crete Golf Club Hotel Selects RevitUp.Direct

Crete Golf Club Hotel has selected RevitUp.Direct to design and execute its commercial and digital strategy through the company’s Online Sales & Performance Marketing services.

Crete Golf Club Hotel is located within the only 18-hole golf course on Crete. The combination of premium accommodation with high-level sports tourism places the hotel in a distinctive market category, with strong appeal to an international, niche audience.

As part of the collaboration, RevitUp will design and execute an integrated strategy encompassing Revenue Management, targeted Performance Marketing campaigns across Google Ads and Meta Ads, as well as the optimization of direct bookings through data-driven decisions.

The collaboration aims to fully leverage the hotel’s unique advantage in the sports tourism market. The strategy focuses on targeted reach into the key golf tourism markets of Northern and Central Europe, and on strengthening direct bookings through specialized targeting of the golf traveller. At the same time, it leverages golf as a year-round proposition to extend the season and aims to maximize revenue through pricing strategy that reflects the uniqueness of the hotel’s offering.



About RevitUp.Direct

RevitUp.Direct, headquartered in Heraklion, Crete, is one of the leading companies in the field of Revenue Management, Hotel Sales and Digital Marketing. With more than 32 specialized professionals and over two decades of experience, the company designs and implements data-driven strategies tailored to the needs of each hotel.

Its mission is to support hotels in growing their business, strengthening their digital presence and achieving sustainable profitability in a constantly evolving travel market.

For more information: https://www.revitup.direct/