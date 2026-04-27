Semiramis City Hotel Rhodes Appoints RevitUp.Direct for Commercial Strategy

Semiramis City Hotel in Rhodes has entrusted RevitUp.Direct with the design and implementation of its commercial and digital strategy through specialized Online Sales & Performance Marketing services.

Located in the heart of Rhodes City, just steps from the beach and adjacent to the Medieval City, Semiramis has operated for over fifty years and remains one of the island’s most recognizable urban hotels. Its strong identity in hospitality, dining, and conference tourism makes it a natural hub for both leisure and business travelers.

Key Objectives of the Partnership:

Integrated Strategy: RevitUp will manage Revenue Management and targeted performance advertising campaigns across Google and Meta Ads.

RevitUp will manage Revenue Management and targeted performance advertising campaigns across Google and Meta Ads. Data-Driven Growth: Optimization of direct bookings through data-informed decision-making.

Optimization of direct bookings through data-informed decision-making. Independence: A primary focus is shifting the hotel’s reputation into measurable commercial results by reducing dependence on tour operators and OTAs.

A primary focus is shifting the hotel’s reputation into measurable commercial results by reducing dependence on tour operators and OTAs. Market Positioning: Attracting higher-quality travelers through targeted presence in key markets and leveraging the hotel’s conference facilities to extend the tourist season.

Attracting higher-quality travelers through targeted presence in key markets and leveraging the hotel’s conference facilities to extend the tourist season. Revenue Optimization: Maximizing RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) through a pricing strategy tailored to the urban hotel model.

About RevitUp.Direct

Headquartered in Heraklion, Crete, RevitUp.Direct is a leading firm in Revenue Management, Hotel Sales, and Digital Marketing.

With a team of over 32 specialists and more than two decades of experience, the company designs data-driven strategies tailored to each property’s unique needs. Their mission is to support hotels in business growth, enhancing digital presence, and achieving sustainable profitability in an ever-evolving travel market.

For more information: https://www.revitup.direct/