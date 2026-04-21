Completion of the 1st Cycle of “Revenue Ready: Theory & Practice” with Participants from Across Greece

The first specialized Revenue Management program in collaboration with RevitUp.direct & HMU

The first cycle of the educational program “Revenue Ready: Theory & Practice,” implemented by the Center for Training and Lifelong Learning of the Hellenic Mediterranean University in collaboration with RevitUp.direct, has been successfully completed. The program was academically supervised by Associate Professor Markos Kourgiantakis.

A total of 36 participants from across Greece took part in the first cycle, representing a wide range of professional backgrounds: hotel managers, sales and reservations executives, marketing professionals, tourism business owners, as well as individuals aspiring to enter the tourism industry. Of these, 30 sat for the certification exams, and all successfully completed the process, obtaining a certificate of completion.

The strong response to the first cycle has already generated significant interest for the continuation of the program. The second cycle of Revenue Ready is currently being planned and is expected to be announced soon.

Program Structure

The program was designed as a 6-week educational experience and was delivered بالكامل online, covering 8 thematic modules and one experiential workshop.

Participants worked on practical techniques in pricing, capacity management, demand forecasting, hotel positioning, and the integration of Marketing with Revenue Management.

Teaching Team

The program was delivered by: Markos Kourgiantakis (Associate Professor, Department of Business Administration and Tourism, HMU), Giorgos Ergazakis (Co-founder & CEO, RevitUp.direct), Maria Xenaki (PhD Candidate, HMU), and Dimosthenis Sdrolis (Head of Digital Marketing, RevitUp.Direct).

About the Program

“Revenue Ready: Theory & Practice” is designed for hospitality business owners and executives, Revenue and Marketing professionals, as well as individuals wishing to enter the field of Revenue Management. Graduates acquire the skills needed to pursue roles as Junior Revenue Managers in hotel units or to work independently within the sector.

More information: www.revenuemanagementacademy.com

About RevitUp.Direct

RevitUp.Direct, based in Heraklion, Crete, is one of the leading companies in the fields of Revenue Management, Hotel Sales, and Digital Marketing. With more than 32 specialized partners and over two decades of experience, the company designs and implements data-driven strategies tailored to the needs of each hotel.

Its mission is to support hotels in business growth, strengthen their digital presence, and achieve sustainable profitability in an ever-evolving travel market.

About the Center for Training and Lifelong Learning of HMU

The Center for Training and Lifelong Learning of the Hellenic Mediterranean University designs and implements professional training and continuing education programs in collaboration with the University’s academic departments.

Contact

RevitUp.direct – hello@revitup.direct

HMU Lifelong Learning Center – kedivim@hmu.gr