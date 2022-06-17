Now in Heraklion – The 2022 IHF Beach Handball World Championships

Going on this week and next on the pristine beach of Karteros, outside Crete’s capital of Heraklion, the IHF Beach Handball World Championships welcomes over 2,000 participants from 64 countries.

Through June 26th, top athletes are on Crete for the International Handball Federation (IHF) Youth and Senior Beach Handball World Championships. Going on this week, are the men’s and women’s youth competitions that will culminate on Sunday, June 19th. Some results from yesterday reveal the depth of the competition in the youth division.

Coming up next week, the 10th IHF Men’s and Women’s Senior’s Beach Handball World Championships will take place from 21 to 26 June 2022. In the Men’s division, Brazil defends their championship against the world field. Greece’s world champion women will also defend against competitors from

In the men’s senior tournament, hosts Greece, Ecuador, Portugal, and Puerto Rico will make their debut, while in the women’s senior competition, the Netherlands is the only side that qualified for the first time.

Brazil is still the only side to have played in each and every one of the nine editions of the IHF Women’s Beach Handball World Championship, while Brazil and Croatia are the only sides to qualify nine times for the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championship.

Greece 2022 will be the first IHF Beach Handball World Championships since the 2018 IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships in Kazan, Russia – and Greece will be the first host to organize both the Youth and Senior Beach Handball World Championships.

Fans may want to follow the IHF Facebook for up-to-date news and info.