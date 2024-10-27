Indianapolis Zoo Awards $1 Million to Save the Blue-Throated Hillstar

Grant for Conservation: A $1 million grant was awarded to save the endangered Blue-Throated Hillstar (Oreotrochilus cyanolaemus) hummingbird.

In a landmark move towards wildlife preservation, the Indianapolis Zoo has conferred a $1 million grant to Ecuador’s Fundación Jocotoco to pull the newly identified Blue-Throated Hillstar hummingbird back from the precipice of extinction. The grant is part of the zoo’s targeted Saving Species Challenge, designed to aid specific at-risk species. Chosen by a jury of global experts in animal preservation, this project stood out from 52 propositions spanning 46 nations.

“We are witnessing a global decline in biodiversity, and the Indianapolis Zoo is determined to make a positive difference. We are honored to support the work of Fundación Jocotoco, and I am confident the Blue-Throated Hillstar can be saved,” said Dr. Robert Shumaker, Indianapolis Zoo President & CEO.

Blue-throated Hillstar feeding at Chuquiragua flower, Cerro de Arcos (Photo: Mario Pilataxi-Cerro de Arcos)

The Rare Blue-Throated Hillstar

This hummingbird was only discovered in the Chilean Mountain range of southwestern Ecuador in 2017. Limited to a habitat of just 24 square miles, it is critically endangered due to threats like mining and intentional fires ravaging its environment. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), fewer than 110 mature individuals remain.

Soon after its discovery, Fundación Jocotoco took decisive measures by establishing the Cerro de Arcos Reserve to safeguard its fragile ecosystem. With the grant, the foundation plans to collaborate closely with local communities and expand protected areas essential for the bird’s survival.

“We know we can succeed because we’ve done it before—like saving the critically endangered Pale-Headed Brushfinch. Once reduced to just 50 individuals, Jocotoco protected the brushfinch’s last habitat, and the population quickly increased fivefold.” said Dr. Martin Schaefer, CEO of Jocotoco.

The Saving Species Challenge ambitiously targets reversing the endangerment of a single species on the IUCN Red List. Fundación Jocotoco has a five-year timeframe to enact its strategy, aiming to enhance the conservation status of the Blue-Throated Hillstar.