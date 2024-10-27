Lifting Women in Tourism: A Path to Empowerment in Latin America

Women make up more than 52% of the tourism workforce in Latin America

Tourism offers significant potential for female empowerment

Gender balance remains skewed in leadership positions

Challenges persist despite progress

In a vivid tapestry woven with opportunities and challenges, women stand at the forefront of Latin America’s tourism sector. They form a formidable 52% of the permanent workforce, ascending to 60% in areas such as accommodations and dining services.

Such figures are elaborated upon in a comprehensive report (Regional report on women in tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean – Informe regional de las mujeres en el turismo en América Latina y el Caribe), crafted through the collaboration of UN Tourism and Paraguay’s Ministry of Tourism, offered to the public ahead of the inaugural Regional Conference on Women’s Empowerment in Tourism, held in Asunción, Paraguay, on October 21 and 22.

This report underscores women’s leadership as pivotal to nurturing sustainability and gender inclusion in tourism. It outlines the promise tourism holds for empowering women, evident as they dominate tourism-related educational pursuits, capturing 69% enrollment.

While these achievements are celebrated, the report doesn’t shy from highlighting the hurdles women face:

Job insecurity tied to informal work and exhaustive workloads often mimic domestic caregiving roles.

Only a quarter of leadership roles in tourism ministries are held by women, and female entrepreneurs are scarce (they occupy only 25% of those positions).

There is a need to open doors for women to diverse industries within tourism for better opportunities and pay equity.

Dramatic gender biases and financial obstacles hinder the progress of women in tourism.

Women-run ventures need recognition as viable businesses, not just means of subsistence.

Advancing gender equality requires easing terms for women to obtain financing and boost their technical and business skills and networking opportunities. Women lead most tourism ventures within the region, yet these enterprises are often viewed as mere means of subsistence. Predominantly located within the ‘accommodation and catering’ bracket, these small businesses are frequently informal, operating with minimal productivity and market access. Despite their potential, gender stereotypes cause financial institutions to perceive female-led businesses as high-risk, creating formidable barriers to obtaining financial support.

UN Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism of Paraguay launch joint report focusing on the role of women in the regional tourism sector (Photo: UN Tourism)

The Journey Toward Gender Equality

In Asunción, a significant milestone unfolded as the conference sought pathways toward gender equality. This gathering assembled member state representatives, notable female leaders, and experts who explored the report’s insights and shared successful initiatives.

The agenda included roundtables and workshops that urge discussions on implementing the report’s suggestions to enhance working conditions and elevate women into leadership roles. As UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili passionately noted, tourism holds boundless potential for women’s empowerment in the region:

The women of Latin America are the sector’s driving force in the region, and the study offers some specific suggestions for moving forward towards greater equality and participation by women in tourism, which is a key sector for economic growth in many countries.

Companies must commit to long-term investments in their female workforce to enhance women’s presence and impact within this industry. Creating opportunities for skill development that surpass conventional gender norms is crucial. Such efforts require a robust and coordinated collaboration among public, private, and community entities. Understanding and addressing women’s inequalities is critical to preventing these patterns from recurring. By offering top-tier educational resources and training opportunities, the sector can support women in attaining positions that match their skills, ensuring a more balanced and equitable future for all.