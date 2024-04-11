Dogs Fly First: BARK Unveils Dog-Friendly Flights Launching May 2024

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) has recently partnered with a jet charter company to introduce BARK Air. BARK Air is a revolutionary air travel experience that prioritizes the comfort and convenience of dogs and their human companions. It is the first of its kind, providing a unique and tailored journey for our furry friends. Beginning today, you can now book premium flights for dogs (and their humans), with the inaugural flights departing from New York on Thursday, May 23.

We believe this initiative will raise awareness of BARK’s mission in a cost-effective manner. Given we are not committed to booking flights far in advance, we have a lot of flexibility to opportunistically charter flights during times of high demand. In parallel, we believe the additional traffic to BARK.co will raise awareness of our full offering, benefiting our core business in the long term. Zahir Ibrahim, Chief Financial Officer at BARK

A dogs fly first experience (Image: BARK Air)

Travelling long distances with a dog can be quite challenging, especially if your furry friend is too big to fit into a carrier that can be stowed under the seat in front of you. Unfortunately, dogs are frequently not allowed to travel with their owners. Instead, they are forced to be confined in a duffle bag or endure the anxiety of being transported in cargo. Understanding these obstacles and the growing need for a convenient solution, BARK Air offers a delightful and compassionate alternative for dogs on the go with their human counterparts. BARK Air showcases BARK’s commitment to prioritizing dogs and providing an exceptional customer experience, raising the bar for canine travel and ensuring that dogs no longer have to compromise their travel conditions.

From booking to arrival, in-flight amenities, and disembarkation, dogs will genuinely be treated like VIPs and treated to a positively sumptuous, customized experience by BARK Air, which has taken the white-glove treatment typical of a human’s first-class experience and geared it to them.

When we started BARK in 2011, we were on a mission to disrupt the dog space and create products designed for dogs and their humans. We are excited to take the insights we’ve learned over the years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs – from the ground to the skies. We believe this initiative will elevate awareness of our brand’s mission and values, introduce more dog lovers to the BARK family, and help enrich the lives of dogs and their people around the world. Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at BARK

What to expect with BARK Air

Upon booking, a BARK Air concierge will contact travellers to gather information on their dogs and travel plans for a seamless experience.

On the travel day, dogs and their companions should arrive 45-60 minutes before the flight for a stress-free check-in process, socializing with other furry friends, and enjoying chef-prepared meals.

A skilled BARK Air concierge will assist dogs at the gate, ensuring they are comfortable and prepared for the flight and offering additional care if needed.

Before boarding, staff will prepare the plane with calming elements such as pheromones, music, and colours to create a soothing environment for the dogs.

Dogs will receive their preferred beverages during takeoff and landing to prevent ear discomfort, along with a variety of treats and surprises throughout the flight for a pampered experience.

Westchester County Airport (HPN) will initially serve the New York City metro region, while Van Nuys Airport (VNY) will serve the Los Angeles area, and Stansted Airport (STN) will serve London, England. Together, BARK and an Argus Platinum-rated charter operator will provide canine and human passengers with an unparalleled air travel experience, while the former will handle all aspects of the aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance.

For more information on BARK Air and booking, visit DogsFlyFirst.com and follow along on Instagram @barkair.