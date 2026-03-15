Argophilia

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Evening Closures Hit Key Athens Metro Stations

- March 15th, 2026 04:06 pm

Key Athens metro stations will close early through March 23 due to upgrade works and 5G installation, causing evening disruptions for commuters and visitors.

Key Athens metro stations will close early through March 23 due to upgrade works and 5G installation, causing evening disruptions for commuters and visitors.

Several key metro stations in central Athens will close early on multiple nights this week, as the transport operator STASY carries out upgrade works and installs a new 5G network.

According to the announcement, stations on Line 2 — including Omonia, Panepistimio, Syntagma, and Acropolis — will shut down at 21:40 from Sunday to Thursday until March 23.

That is roughly two and a half hours earlier than usual, which for many passengers means the evening commute just became more complicated.

The operator says the early closure is necessary to allow rail replacement works and technical upgrades.

Passengers will mostly notice that the metro stops running exactly when they need it.

Line 2 Split in Two During the Works

During the upgrade period, Line 2 will not operate as a continuous route.

Instead, trains will run only on two separate sections:

  • Anthoupoli to Metaxourgeio
  • Elliniko to Syngrou-Fix

Anyone needing to cross the city center will need to change lines, switch modes, or simply leave earlier.

Which is exactly what happens every time works are scheduled on the Athens network.

STASY says the measures are temporary. Passengers have heard that before.

Central Stations Close, but Not All Lines Stop

Not every connection disappears, though the result remains confusing enough for visitors and occasional riders.

During the works:

  • Syntagma will remain open for Line 3 trains between Dimotiko Theatro and Athens International Airport
  • Omonia will stay open for Line 1 trains between Kifissia and Piraeus
  • Line 2 central service will remain limited in the evening

For daily commuters, the system still works.

Just not as smoothly as the timetable suggests.

Modernization Comes with the Usual Side Effects

STASY says the works are needed to improve the network and support new technologies, including the installation of a 5G system.

Upgrades are necessary, especially in a city where the metro carries thousands of passengers every day.

But in Athens, modernization often comes with a familiar pattern:

  • short notice
  • early closures
  • partial routes
  • confused passengers

For residents, it is routine.

For visitors, it can be a surprise. And for anyone trying to catch the last train through the center, it is one more reminder to always check the timetable twice.

About Kostas Raptis

Kostas Raptis is a reporter living in Heraklion, Crete, where he covers the fast-moving world of AI and smart technology. He first discovered the island in 2016 and never quite forgot it—finally making the move in 2022. Now based in the city he once only dreamed of calling home, Kostas brings a curious eye and a human touch to the stories shaping our digital future.

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