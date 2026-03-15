Evening Closures Hit Key Athens Metro Stations

Several key metro stations in central Athens will close early on multiple nights this week, as the transport operator STASY carries out upgrade works and installs a new 5G network.

According to the announcement, stations on Line 2 — including Omonia, Panepistimio, Syntagma, and Acropolis — will shut down at 21:40 from Sunday to Thursday until March 23.

That is roughly two and a half hours earlier than usual, which for many passengers means the evening commute just became more complicated.

The operator says the early closure is necessary to allow rail replacement works and technical upgrades.

Passengers will mostly notice that the metro stops running exactly when they need it.

Line 2 Split in Two During the Works

During the upgrade period, Line 2 will not operate as a continuous route.

Instead, trains will run only on two separate sections:

Anthoupoli to Metaxourgeio

Elliniko to Syngrou-Fix

Anyone needing to cross the city center will need to change lines, switch modes, or simply leave earlier.

Which is exactly what happens every time works are scheduled on the Athens network.

STASY says the measures are temporary. Passengers have heard that before.

Central Stations Close, but Not All Lines Stop

Not every connection disappears, though the result remains confusing enough for visitors and occasional riders.

During the works:

Syntagma will remain open for Line 3 trains between Dimotiko Theatro and Athens International Airport

Omonia will stay open for Line 1 trains between Kifissia and Piraeus

Line 2 central service will remain limited in the evening

For daily commuters, the system still works.

Just not as smoothly as the timetable suggests.

Modernization Comes with the Usual Side Effects

STASY says the works are needed to improve the network and support new technologies, including the installation of a 5G system.

Upgrades are necessary, especially in a city where the metro carries thousands of passengers every day.

But in Athens, modernization often comes with a familiar pattern:

short notice

early closures

partial routes

confused passengers

For residents, it is routine.

For visitors, it can be a surprise. And for anyone trying to catch the last train through the center, it is one more reminder to always check the timetable twice.