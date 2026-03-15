Thessaly Water Crisis Revives Acheloos Plan

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the partial revival of the long-running Acheloos river diversion project. This plan has been debated, built, stopped, challenged, restarted, and challenged again for more than three decades.

During a visit to Thessaly, the prime minister said the region faces a serious water deficit and that transferring part of the Acheloos river could help secure the future of agricultural production.

According to Mitsotakis, the solution may lie in using the Mesohora hydroelectric project to redirect water to support the depleted aquifer in Thessaly.

The keyword, once again, is may.

A Project Older Than the Problem It Tries to Fix

The Acheloos diversion is not new.

Parts of the project were built years ago, leaving visible scars on the landscape before the works stopped after a series of court rulings over environmental damage.

Critics have long argued that the problem in Thessaly is not only the lack of water but also its use.

Main concerns raised over the years include:

outdated irrigation systems

water-intensive crops

poor resource management

over-exploitation of underground aquifers

According to opponents, sending more water without fixing these issues only postpones the crisis.

Climate Crisis Meets Old Greek Planning

Mitsotakis defended the decision, citing drought and climate pressures, saying that securing water resources is necessary for the region’s future.

He also said the government wants to restart the project in an organized way this time, with proper central planning.

That phrase alone is enough to make veterans of the Acheloos debate raise an eyebrow.

The project has been described for years as a perfect example of how Greek infrastructure can remain unfinished, disputed, and politically sensitive for decades.

Environmental Groups Prepare for Another Court Battle

The restart announcement has already triggered new reactions.

Environmental organizations, including WWF Greece and the Hellenic Ornithological Society, are preparing another legal challenge before the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court.

Their arguments remain the same:

irreversible environmental damage

questionable long-term benefits

failure to reform agricultural practices

risk of repeating past mistakes

Which means the Acheloos project is now exactly where it has always been.