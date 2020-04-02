Athens Airport Traffic Nosedives in March Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Pin 0 Shares

Passenger traffic to Athens International Airport (AIA) fell by 61.3 percent in March 2020, compared to the same month last year. The negative figures were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on air travel.

Athens welcomed a total of 639,580 travelers in March compared to 1.65 million last year. AIA spokespersons offered this:

“Passenger traffic suffered a severe drop… which culminated during the second half of the month (March), due to the countries’ extensive travel bans and restrictions, and the consequent airlines’ suspension of flights.”

The airport in March welcomed 431,625 international travelers, a figure which is down 62 percent. According to a report from GTP, domestic traffic also dropped by almost 60 percent and reached 207,995.

January – March 2020, AIA had 3.47 million inbound travelers, which is down by 20.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019, severely affected by the sharp traffic drop during March.

The number of international passengers decreased by 18.6 percent to 2.41 million instead of 2.96 million. Domestic passengers reached only 1 million, which is a figure that shows traffic down by 24.4 percent, compared to the same period last year.