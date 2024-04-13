Structural Reinforcement at the Minoan Palace of Malia

Thanks to funding from the Ministry of Culture, maintenance and structural reinforcement work at the Minoan Palace of Malia have begun. Because of the frequent flooding caused by severe rainfall over the past five years, the archaeological site is considered to be one of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

For the Ministry of Culture, the prevention, systematic monitoring and shielding of our country’s cultural heritage from the climate crisis is a political priority, as is the protection, restoration and enhancement of archaeological sites, and the upgrading of visitor services infrastructure. The archaeological site open to visitors includes the Minoan Palace and the excavated parts of the ancient city surrounding it. Extreme weather events began to be observed in 2019, when the intense floods that hit the island led to landslides and damage to the archaeological site. The implementation of fixing and maintenance works was deemed necessary for the protection of the monuments, while the flood protection project is underway, with the construction of an extensive drainage network and the replacement of damaged roofs with new, highly durable ones. The construction of the palace of Malia dates back to the beginning of the Protopalatial period. The discovery of archaeological material dating between 1900-1700 BC supports the hypothesis that the Malian palace predates those of Knossos and Phaistos. The Minoan Palace of Malia is included in the Minoan palace centres that we have proposed for the serial inscription of Minoan palaces on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Lina Mendoni, Minister of Culture and Sports

Inclusion in the planned serial registration of Minoan palaces on the UNESCO World Heritage List confirms the cultural value of the ancient Minoan Palace of Malia, which is a witness to the magnificence of the Minoan culture. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding phenomena that threaten the structural integrity of this ancient monument, thus the Greek Ministry of Culture has taken preemptive steps to protect it from the ever-present threat of climate change.

With a budget of 3,360,000 euros sourced from the Recovery Fund, the Ministry has begun maintenance and structural reinforcement works to strengthen the Minoan Palace. These works will protect the ancient palace from future floods and ensure its preservation for generations, as the situation is becoming increasingly urgent.