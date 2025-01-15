Ancient Pelinna Restoration Will Preserve the Monument and Provide an Accessible Visitor Experience

The Greek Ministry of Culture, through the Trikala Ephorate of Antiquities, is restoring the west section and northwest tower of the citadel at Ancient Pelinna. This work is part of a broader effort to protect and showcase the archaeological site, supported by funding from the Thessaly Regional Operational Program under ESPA 2014-2020 and 2021-2027.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni emphasized the citadel’s significance: “The acropolis, the original nucleus of the city, occupies a naturally fortified hilltop overlooking the plains. Our goal is to rescue this monument, highlight its importance, and make it accessible through a safe, organized archaeological site that is easy for visitors to explore.”

The Acropolis Faces Several Issues:

Structural collapse from years of neglect and water intrusion;

Erosion caused by rain, steep terrain, and human impacts;

Damage from looters and the removal of ancient materials for use in newer buildings;

Overgrowth of dense vegetation adds stress to the remains.

On the north side, a natural depression—likely due to a cave roof caving in—renders the position nearly impenetrable. This has shaped the citadel into a trapezoid, with defensive walls on its other three sides. Recent excavation work unearthed more than 300 architectural pieces near the monument.

Ancient Pelinna North Tower. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Ancient Pelinna Restoration Goals

The ongoing project aims to:

Stabilize the northwest bastion and prevent further damage.

Preserve the monument for historical and educational purposes.

Offer a structured, safe, and accessible visitor experience.

The initiative will protect Ancient Pelinna and enhance its accessibility, giving tourists a clearer understanding of its rich history while becoming a welcoming cultural site for modern exploration.

Brief Ancient Pelinna History Highlights

Location: 16 kilometres from Trikala on a naturally fortified hill.

Historical Era: Flourished during late classical and Hellenistic times.

Significant Events: Alexander the Great's brief presence in 335 B.C.

Citadel Design: Encircled by strong walls with a unique trapezoidal layout.

Situated 16 kilometres east of Trikala, Ancient Pelinna was one of the key cities of ancient Hestiaeotis. It thrived in the late classical and Hellenistic eras due to its Macedonian alliance. During this period, the city expanded into a stronghold atop a natural hill while the urban centre spread to the plains, fortified by robust walls.

A Look at Pelinna’s Cycles of Growth and Decline

6th – 5th centuries BCE: Pelinna was limited to southern slopes around “Palaiogardiki.”

Hellenistic Era: Flourished under Macedonian rule. Expanded into the plain under strong fortifications.

197 BCE: The Macedonians' defeat ended their rule in Thessaly.

191 BCE: During the Syrian War, the Athamanians occupied Pelinna, only to lose it to the Romans soon after.

Alexander the Great crossed the city during his Boeotian campaign in 335 BCE.

As Roman influence grew, the city faded from prominence.

In the Byzantine period, the settlement known as “Gardikion” was built over the ancient acropolis. Excavations suggest habitation continued into the early Ottoman period before the site was finally abandoned. Ruins from this era include repair work on fortifications and remnants of a three-aisled basilica.

Ancient Pelinna isn’t just a stop on a map—it’s a step back in time. It invites locals, tourists, and researchers to witness the legacy left by centuries of history and resilience.