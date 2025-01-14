Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd has been appointed as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Romania’s Animawings in Cyprus. Animawings will commence direct flights between Larnaca and Bucharest in March 2025, offering three weekly connections on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Strategic Partnership Cyprus

Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd, a company specializing in airline and tourism management, will oversee all marketing and sales operations for Animawings in the Cypriot market. This collaboration aims to solidify Animawings’ presence in the region while promoting seamless travel opportunities.

Marius Pandel, Chairman of the Animawings Board, expressed enthusiasm for the new route, emphasized the demand within the Romanian market. Likewise, Anthony Orthodoxou, CEO of Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd, described the collaboration as an exciting opportunity for Cypriot travelers. He noted Bucharest’s potential as a gateway to numerous European and non-European destinations.

Animawings’ Services and Expansion Plans

Founded in 2019 and based in Bucharest, Animawings is a growing airline in Romania. It operates scheduled and charter flights across Europe and Africa, catering to individual passengers and travel agencies. The airline emphasizes comfort and safety in delivering quality travel experiences.

By the end of 2024, Animawings expanded its fleet with two Airbus A220-300 aircraft and plans to add four more by 2025, part of a broader acquisition plan for 12 aircraft by 2026. The Airbus A220-300, known for its reliability and passenger-friendly design, features 137 seats, including 12 business-class options with extra legroom and spacious seating.

Enhanced Services/Experiences

Passengers can enjoy refined inflight dining inspired by Romanian cuisine, with pre-orderable hot meals and snacks. The airline also offers a selection of unique onboard products available for purchase.

This partnership marks a significant development in enhancing tourism and travel options between Cyprus and Romania. With its modern fleet and customer-focused approach, Animawings aims to deliver memorable and hassle-free journeys.