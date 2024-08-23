Aiming for UNESCO Recognition for Ancient Nicopolis Landmarks

Restoration efforts are underway for the grand theatre of Ancient Nicopolis, built by Octavian in 31 B.C.

Once seating 10,000, the theatre embodies a blend of Roman and Greek architectural influences.

The Ministry of Culture will nominate Nicopolis for the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Comprehensive restoration programs are revitalizing key sites like the House of Georgios Ekdikos.

Recent archaeological efforts date back to 1960, marking significant preservation progress.

Restoration of the Ancient Theatre

The Ministry of Culture is dedicated to restoring the grand theatre’s stage and backstage at Ancient Nicopolis, constructed by Octavian following his victory at the Battle of Actium. This iconic structure, historically accommodating around 10,000 spectators with vistas over the ancient city and the Gulf of Amvrakikos, had been refurbished in the 2nd century A.D. This refurbishment introduced taller, more luxurious stage structures and a surrounding colonnade, seamlessly merging Roman and Greek styles. Efforts have been made to maintain the theatre’s integrity, with ongoing projects restoring vital areas such as the orchestra.

The Roman Theatre of Nicopolis showcases a rare mix of Greek and Roman architectural styles.

The theatre’s seating area is built on a natural hill slope, a nod to Greek design, and rests on stone structures in line with Roman techniques.

Three semi-circular galleries, set at varying heights, form the upper part of the seating.

The outer gallery remains inaccessible, but the inner ones serve as visitor pathways.

To protect the monument, a high curved wall surrounds the seating, periodically strengthened with supports to counteract compression.

Three entrances to the seating area are positioned at the ends and centre of this wall.

The upper part of the seating features a circular gallery with openings and niches.

The orchestra shares the semicircular shape of the seating area.

The two-story stage building’s façade includes three arched entrances.

Progress in Archaeological Site Development

Nicopolis, established by Octavian to honour the gods for his naval triumph over Mark Antony and Cleopatra, is receiving renewed attention. The Ministry of Culture is planning to enhance the archaeological site’s prominence. Key initiatives include restoring significant landmarks like the House of Georgios Ekdikos and the Basilica A’ of Domitius. The reconstruction of the Basilica Alcisonos gate has been completed, aiding this historical revival.

The earliest excavation at the theatre, dating back to 1960, laid the groundwork for today’s extensive restoration projects. These efforts include digital mapping and visitor pathway planning to preserve this magnificent site for future generations. With an eye on UNESCO World Heritage status, these initiatives promise to secure Nicopolis’ place on the global cultural stage.