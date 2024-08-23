Unauthorized Luna Park Operations and Tragedy in Halkidiki

Since May, the Luna Park theme park in Halkidiki has operated without a legal license.

Two parks shared a single license for over a decade.

A father seeks accountability for his son’s death at the park.

Safety protocols and standard training for operators were reportedly lacking.

Recent investigations reveal troubling details about the Luna Park amusement park in Halkidiki, spotlighted by a tragic accident involving a 19-year-old. The park commenced operations on May 15 without the necessary permits. Further scrutiny uncovered that the owner also managed a second park in Halkidiki, which shut down for similar licensing issues. Reports indicate these establishments shared the same operational license for twelve years, raising questions about regulatory oversight.

Visitor Concerns and Historical Incidents

Visitors have also voiced concerns after the incident. An eyewitness recounted that it was not the first mishap involving children injured by the park’s rusty rides. For instance, an incident involving a ride known as “the ballerina” left children injured due to the operator recklessly increasing speed.

Parents, too, have expressed their worries about the dangerous environment, pointing out the lack of safety measures around attractions. They noted unguarded trampolines where children bounced freely, attached only by frayed straps. One parent decided to leave after noticing a torn strap, describing the overall experience as neglectful.

Nearly all the amusement park’s equipment, some over 15 years old, is imported from abroad. The salt air and passing years have left the equipment in disrepair. Encounters with rusted supports and seating made many question whether these installations had ever undergone safety checks. Testimonies describe a worryingly disordered scene that does not align with the location’s appeal and visitor numbers.

Employee Testimony and Training Concerns

Reports from a staff member revealed that the ride operator fled after the accident without halting the machinery. The team was also claimed to lack formal training. Authorities are investigating the training protocols documented in their operational logs to determine the level of negligence.

The incident underscores the pressing need for stringent safety standards and transparent operations in entertainment venues.

Grieving Father’s Plea for Justice

Following the tragic incident, the bereaved father visited the site for the first time. He expressed outrage, describing the equipment as unsafe and incapable of handling adult weights. “These structures can’t even bear 50 kilograms. An expert noticed 60 kilograms worth of sandbags, yet they allowed someone weighing 185 kilograms? Even steel wouldn’t withstand the stress at such speeds,” he argued. He questioned the local municipality’s role, implying that the park’s electrical setup couldn’t exist without municipal approval.