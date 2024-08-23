Rigologeia 2024 Festival in Ano Asites Supported by the Region of Crete

R igologeia 2024 (Ριγολόγεια 2024) festival duration: August 23 – August 29, 2024

August 23 – August 29, 2024 Main events: Music, Dance, Theatre, Competitions

Music, Dance, Theatre, Competitions Admission: Free Entry

The Cultural and Folklore Association of Ano Asites announced the “Rigologeia 2024” festival, honouring Saint Ioannis Rigologos. With the backing of the Region of Crete, this event promises a vibrant week filled with excitement and community spirit. Held from August 23 to August 29, it invites visitors of all ages to enjoy various free activities.

The festivities, which run from August 23 to August 29, are generously backed by the Region of Crete and offer free access for all.

Entertainment and Activities

Visitors can anticipate lively musical evenings, theatrical performances, and engaging competitions. The festival starts with a musical evening featuring Voula Strataki, co-organized by the Region of Crete. In addition, a charming bazaar with Cretan goods from local producers ensures a delightful experience.

Throughout the festival, children can enjoy enchanting experiences with magicians. Music enthusiasts can relish performances by artists like Porgis and Nikos Stratakis, set under the stars in the picturesque square of Agios Ioannou.

The Sack Race Competition is on August 25, featuring dynamic contests to get hearts racing. On August 26, the theatrical performance “Our Theft” offers a cultural treat with free entry.

Culinary Delights and Cultural Enrichment

Cretan evenings filled with traditional delights add to the festival’s allure. Local artists and community groups bring the spirit of Crete to life with their vibrant performances. Please note that there will be different fees for culinary products.

With its rich tapestry of events and the support of the Region of Crete, the “Rigologeia 2024” festival is an unmissable occasion for both locals and visitors. Providing a perfect blend of culture, entertainment, and tradition, it nurtures a sense of togetherness and fosters community connections.

For further information and reservations, contact Nikos Papagiannakis at 8984223928, Pannis Parasiris at 6986480034, or Danae Eleni Manousaki at 6981892237.