Amor Hideaway Villas Honored At Greek Hospitality Awards

The Greek Hospitality Awards 2023 honored Amor Hideaway Villas with the Gold Award as Best Greek Design Resort, a Gold Award as Best Greek Design Resort, a Bronze Award in the Best Greek Villas & Holiday Homes category, and a Bronze Award for Best Greek Villa & Holiday Homes.

Amor Hideaway Villas in Santorini took part in the 9th consecutive Greek Hospitality Awards under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism E.O.T. The luxurious property made an impressive show of what’s possible with impeccable architecture fused with flawless hospitality facilities, staff, and keen management.

This year, the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023 were organized and carried out with the participation of leading government officials, institutional entities, and critical tourism businesses across Greece.

The brand new 5-villa luxury complex is situated in a unique and secluded spot on Santorini Island near the capital of Fira. Guests may choose the Ammos villa, Aqua, Phos, Petra, or the Cave Stone Villa.

Amor Hideaway Villas offers guests a laundry list of activities like massage, yoga, beauty treatments, special wine tastings, dinner experiences, and even private yachting or chopper excursions.

For more information or to book your stay, visit amorsantorini.com or call + 30 2286023427