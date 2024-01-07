Prepare to Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Hong Kong Like a Local

The Chinese New Year – Year of the Dragon – in Hong Kong is a vibrant and exciting celebration bursting with colour and energy. The commencement of the Chinese New Year falls on the emergence of the new moon between January 21 and February 20, ushering in a time of renewal and joyous festivity – this year on Saturday, February 10.

The Chinese New Year in Hong Kong is a vibrant and breathtaking spectacle that defies preconceived notions of dullness or tradition. Far from being archaic, the city bursts with an explosion of colour and excitement during this period, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Chinese New Year Fireworks (HK Information Services Department)

From lively flower markets to captivating city-wide events and an abundance of stunning festive displays, Hong Kong immerses visitors in an unparalleled celebration from day to night. With an unrivalled ambience in its richness, the city stands out as one of the most enchanting destinations in Asia to experience the Chinese New Year.

Travellers seeking an extraordinary celebration unlike any other are urged to make a pilgrimage to Hong Kong during the Chinese New Year period, where they will be enveloped in an unparalleled atmosphere of festivity and cultural richness:

Dried seafood shop, Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong (Peter Scholey / Alamy Stock Photo)

Eat poon choi: This traditional basin meal has surged in popularity in recent years, particularly during the Chinese New Year festivities. A lavish basin overflowing with layers of savoury ingredients, drenched in a rich, sumptuous gravy, serves as the centrepiece of this communal dining experience. Each ingredient carries its own symbolic meaning, from pork representing prosperity to prawns symbolizing happiness. By partaking in this auspicious feast, you invite these positive attributes into your life. Embark on an extraordinary local tour to a rural walled village in Hong Kong, such as Yuen Long or Sha Tau Kok, and immerse yourself in the authentic CNY celebrations steeped in age-old customs and traditions.

This traditional basin meal has surged in popularity in recent years, particularly during the Chinese New Year festivities. A lavish basin overflowing with layers of savoury ingredients, drenched in a rich, sumptuous gravy, serves as the centrepiece of this communal dining experience. Each ingredient carries its own symbolic meaning, from pork representing prosperity to prawns symbolizing happiness. By partaking in this auspicious feast, you invite these positive attributes into your life. Embark on an extraordinary local tour to a rural walled village in Hong Kong, such as Yuen Long or Sha Tau Kok, and immerse yourself in the authentic CNY celebrations steeped in age-old customs and traditions. Make Chinese New Year puddings : Whether sweet or savoury, these traditional puddings are a quintessential part of the festive spread, symbolizing prosperity and the attainment of new heights in the coming year. Participate in a hands-on experience of crafting these time-honoured treats in festive workshops offered by esteemed bakeries like Kee Wah. Take home cherished recipes and infuse your own celebrations with the flavours of tradition and prosperity.

: Whether sweet or savoury, these traditional puddings are a quintessential part of the festive spread, symbolizing prosperity and the attainment of new heights in the coming year. Participate in a hands-on experience of crafting these time-honoured treats in festive workshops offered by esteemed bakeries like Kee Wah. Take home cherished recipes and infuse your own celebrations with the flavours of tradition and prosperity. Go dried seafood shopping : As the cornerstone of the Chinese New Year menu, these luxurious ingredients set the tone for the year ahead. Embark on a sensory journey along Sheung Wan’s Des Voeux Road West, known as “Dried Seafood Street,” where an array of shops brim with preserved delicacies such as scallops, abalone, and shrimp. These rare and precious ingredients are laden with symbolism, with fish maw embodying prosperity and dried abalone resembling gold ingots, symbolizing wealth. Embrace the opportunity to procure these ingredients from major markets in Hong Kong and infuse your celebrations with the blessings and abundance they represent.

: As the cornerstone of the Chinese New Year menu, these luxurious ingredients set the tone for the year ahead. Embark on a sensory journey along Sheung Wan’s Des Voeux Road West, known as “Dried Seafood Street,” where an array of shops brim with preserved delicacies such as scallops, abalone, and shrimp. These rare and precious ingredients are laden with symbolism, with fish maw embodying prosperity and dried abalone resembling gold ingots, symbolizing wealth. Embrace the opportunity to procure these ingredients from major markets in Hong Kong and infuse your celebrations with the blessings and abundance they represent. Play Mahjong : Embrace the spirit of unity and togetherness by engaging in the beloved tradition of playing mahjong during the Chinese New Year. This lively and social game, steeped in symbolism and tradition, requires a blend of luck and skill to emerge victorious. The rhythmic clacking of mahjong tiles echoes the festive fervour, evoking the spirited ambience of the season. Immerse yourself in this cherished pastime by joining an exclusive mahjong course, promising to hone your skills and infuse your celebrations with an authentic touch of tradition and merriment.

: Embrace the spirit of unity and togetherness by engaging in the beloved tradition of playing mahjong during the Chinese New Year. This lively and social game, steeped in symbolism and tradition, requires a blend of luck and skill to emerge victorious. The rhythmic clacking of mahjong tiles echoes the festive fervour, evoking the spirited ambience of the season. Immerse yourself in this cherished pastime by joining an exclusive mahjong course, promising to hone your skills and infuse your celebrations with an authentic touch of tradition and merriment. Marquee Chinese New Year events: Immerse yourself in the grandeur of marquee Chinese New Year events that envelop every corner of Hong Kong with an electrifying aura of celebration. From the resplendent Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade to the spectacular 2024 Lunar New Year Fireworks Display over the iconic Victoria Harbour (on February 11), the city beckons with a myriad of exhilarating festivities. Revel in the vibrant energy and cultural splendour of the CNY Raceday, Lunar New Year Cup, and captivating city-wide lion dances as the entire metropolis comes alive with the spirit of abundance and joy. Embrace the allure of these extraordinary celebrations and embark on a journey to Hong Kong to commence a perfect Year of the Dragon.

Puddings Workshop (Kee Wah Bakery)

Mahjong Course (Humid with a Chance of Fishballs)

Traditional Chinese family eating big poon choi bowl together at home. (Panther Media / Alamy Stock Photo)

The Chinese New Year celebrations last 15 days, offering a vibrant and festive atmosphere throughout the town. Make the most of this auspicious Year of the Dragon by planning your trip to Hong Kong without delay.