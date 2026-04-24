Renowned seismologist Akis Tselentis confirms that the 5.7-magnitude quake south of Goudouras was “expected” due to months of microseismic activity in the region.

Tselentis urged locals not to panic, joked that tourists are more at risk from geopolitical debris than Greek tremors, but reminded residents that panic itself is the greatest danger.

A warning has been issued for parents to keep small children away from the shoreline for a few days, as even a half-meter seismic sea wave (tsunami) can be hazardous.

Residents in older buildings are advised to check for signs of structural stress, while everyone is reminded to secure heavy indoor objects.

Following the early-morning 5.7-magnitude tremor that rattled Crete, Professor Akis Tselentis took to social media to provide a scientific “anchor” for the island’s residents. According to Tselentis, the event is part of the ongoing subduction of the African plate beneath the Eurasian plate. This process has been in the making for millions of years.

“Crete has the ‘bad luck’ of being right at the collision point of these two colossal plates,” Tselentis noted, explaining that the 10km focal depth means the region will experience a very active sequence of smaller aftershocks over the next 24 to 48 hours.

No Room for Rumors

With the tourist season officially kicking off, Tselentis was quick to dismiss “seismic rumors” that often plague the Greek internet. He emphasized that Greece is a seismic country and that, for visitors, this is routine.

“Don’t spread the ‘Radio Seismo-Arvyla.’ Foreigners don’t know much about earthquakes, so inform them that in Greece, this is common! They are more at risk of a screw falling from an Iranian drone onto their heads,” he quipped, highlighting that the 6.6 magnitude quake in the same area in 2020 caused no significant damage.

Practical Advice for Residents and Visitors

Despite his reassuring tone, the Professor offered several critical safety points:

Avoid Swimming: Stay away from the immediate shoreline for a few days. Even small seismic waves can be dangerous for children.

Stay away from the immediate shoreline for a few days. Even small seismic waves can be dangerous for children. Secure the Interior: Most injuries in Greek earthquakes come from falling furniture or heavy objects inside the home, not from building collapses.

Most injuries in Greek earthquakes come from falling furniture or heavy objects inside the home, not from building collapses. Structural Checks: Owners of older stone or concrete homes should have engineers inspect any new cracks or signs of stress.

The seismic sequence is currently evolving normally, with a 4.8 magnitude aftershock already recorded. Scientists remain confident that this is likely the “main event” and that the phenomenon will conclude with a series of smaller, decreasing tremors.