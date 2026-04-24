The “Dance” Continues: A strong 5.0 magnitude tremor struck at 11:58 AM, centered once again in the maritime area south of Goudouras, Lasithi.

A strong 5.0 magnitude tremor struck at 11:58 AM, centered once again in the maritime area south of Goudouras, Lasithi. Widespread Impact: Unlike the morning’s deeper tremors, this midday jolt was felt sharply across southeastern Crete and throughout the city of Heraklion.

Unlike the morning’s deeper tremors, this midday jolt was felt sharply across southeastern Crete and throughout the city of Heraklion. Seismic Sequence: This follows the 5.7 magnitude wake-up call at 06:18 AM, confirming a “vigorous” aftershock sequence that scientists expect to last for at least 48 hours.

This follows the 5.7 magnitude wake-up call at 06:18 AM, confirming a “vigorous” aftershock sequence that scientists expect to last for at least 48 hours. Public Alert: Authorities reiterate that while these tremors are normal after a 5.7 event, residents should remain vigilant against falling objects and avoid panic.

A Restless Friday

The “Dance of Richter” shows no signs of slowing down for Crete today. Just as the island was settling into its Friday routine, a 5.0 magnitude aftershock struck at 11:58 AM, sending another wave of anxiety through the population. The epicenter remains consistent—approximately 25km south of Goudouras—indicating that the seismic focus remains active and energetic.

Residents in Heraklion reported the midday quake as a “sharp, prolonged jolt,” distinguishable from the smaller micro-shocks that have been occurring every few minutes since dawn.

“Expected but Intense”

Seismologists from the Geodynamic Institute of Athens have confirmed that the sequence is following a natural progression. After a 5.7 magnitude event, it is common to see several “strong” aftershocks in the 4.5 to 5.2 range. While these are unlikely to cause major structural damage to modern buildings, they serve as a psychological strain on a population already on high alert.

Advice for Visitors and Residents

Local civil protection agencies are currently monitoring the situation. The advice remains the same as the early morning briefing: