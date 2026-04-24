A new Joint Ministerial Decision has increased the number of Untrodden Beaches (or Apatites Paralies) from 238 to 251 , placing them under strict environmental lockdown.

(or Apatites Paralies) from 238 to , placing them under strict environmental lockdown. Major tourism magnets in Crete, including Balos, Elafonisi, Falassarna, and Gavdos , are now included in this high-protection status.

, are now included in this high-protection status. The new status forbids granting “simple use” (canteens, sunbeds, umbrellas) and any activity that alters the coast’s natural geomorphology or ecological function.

These beaches are almost exclusively within the Natura 2000 network, emphasizing biodiversity and habitat preservation over commercial exploitation.

The Greek government is tightening the leash on coastal commercialization. Ministers Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Stavros Papastavrou have signed an amendment that effectively “seals” 251 of the country’s most beautiful beaches from traditional tourist development.

By designating these as Untrodden Beaches, the state is prioritizing aesthetic and ecological value over the revenue generated by beach bars and sunbed rentals. The goal is to preserve the delicate Mediterranean ecosystems—from the pink sands of Elafonisi to the wild dunes of Falassarna—before they are loved to death by mass tourism.

Cretan Highlights on the Protected List

Crete is the big winner (or loser, depending on who you ask) in this new decree. The list covers critical coastal zones in Chania, Rethymno, Heraklion, and Lasithi. Specifically:

Chania West: Balos and Falassarna, which have struggled with overcrowding, now face much stricter limits on human intervention.

Balos and Falassarna, which have struggled with overcrowding, now face much stricter limits on human intervention. The South: Gavdos and various isolated coves along the southern coastline are now formally shielded from any development that could alter their “wild” character.

Gavdos and various isolated coves along the southern coastline are now formally shielded from any development that could alter their “wild” character. Elafonisi: The iconic pink beach will see its Natura 2000 status reinforced, safeguarding its rare flora and fauna.

A New Philosophy for Tourism

This decision signals a shift toward a more sustainable, “low-impact” tourism model. For travelers, this means the era of showing up to a remote paradise and finding a row of plastic loungers may be coming to an end. Visitors will still be able to visit these sites, but they will have to bring their own shade and leave nothing behind but footprints.

The “Untrodden Beaches” initiative is the most aggressive move yet to halt the “privatization” of the Greek shoreline, ensuring that the country’s most valuable ecological assets remain exactly as nature intended.