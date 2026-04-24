5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Lasithi

A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Lasithi at 06:18 AM, felt across the entire island and as far as Athens.

Security video from a home in Moires (Messara) captured the tremor’s intensity, showing light fixtures swaying violently for several seconds.

A 4.2 magnitude aftershock followed at 08:28 AM, with at least five other tremors ranging between 3.5 and 3.8 recorded in the same maritime area.

The epicenter was located in the sea, approximately 21 km south of Goudouras, Lasithi, with a focal depth typical for the South Aegean arc.

Crete was shaken awake this morning by a significant seismic event. At 06:18 AM, the 5.7 magnitude tremor originated in the maritime region south of Lasithi. While the epicenter was offshore, the energy traveled through the island’s limestone bedrock, causing residents from Sitia to Chania to bolt from their beds.

In the Messara region, specifically in the town of Moires, interior security cameras captured the raw power of the event. The footage, shared by the local “Dia-SOS-te ti Messara” page, shows household items shifting and ceiling lights swinging “as if dancing,” a stark visual reminder of the island’s position on one of the world’s most active tectonic boundaries.

Across Crete, residents felt it indoors as clearly as if they had been standing outside.

Several Aftershocks

At 08:28, a second tremor measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale followed, its epicenter located offshore, about 21 kilometers south of Goudouras in Lasithi, according to the National Observatory of Athens. The distance—over 400 kilometers south-southeast of Athens—did little to reduce its relevance for locals. Crete felt it.

By mid-morning, at least five additional aftershocks had been recorded in the same area, ranging between 3.5 and 3.8 in magnitude. Not strong enough to cause alarm on their own, but enough to keep nerves stretched thin.

Life on a Restless Island

Crete lies in one of the most seismically active regions of Europe. People know this. They live with it. And yet, each strong quake redraws the same line between knowing and feeling.

No major damage has been reported so far. But that is not the full story. The real impact of these early morning quakes is broader: disrupted sleep, cautious glances at ceilings, and the familiar mental note every Cretan makes without saying it aloud, “Not again.”

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the same region four days ago.