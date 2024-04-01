Crete Hotel Workers Oppose Biometric Presence Monitoring

Local media neakriti. gr reported on Monday that hotel employees in Crete are opposed to management using biometric methods and cameras to monitor employee presence.

The Association of Hotel Employees of the Prefecture of Heraklion expresses concern over the potential implementation of biometric attendance tracking and video surveillance systems, deeming them a violation of individual privacy rights. They assert that collecting and processing personal data through such methods contravene Article 9A of the Constitution, which safeguards the right to protection from electronic data collection and processing:

All persons have the right to be protected from the collection, processing and use, especially by electronic means, of their personal data, as specified by law. The protection of personal data is ensured by an independent authority, which is constituted and operates as specified by law. Greece’s Constitution of 1975 with Amendments through 2008

According to the association, using biometric methods and video surveillance to monitor employees’ presence constitutes a breach of the individual’s constitutional right to privacy. They cite Article 27, paragraphs 1 and 7 of Law 4624/2019, Directive 115/2001 of the Personal Data Protection Authority, and Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council, which collectively protect natural persons against unauthorized processing of personal data.

The association warns that any violation of this legal framework could result in criminal, civil, and administrative penalties as outlined in Articles 80, 81, and 82 of Law 4624/2019.