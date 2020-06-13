Air France Resumes Flights to Greece from Regional Airports

Pin 16 Shares

Air France has announced the resumption of service to Athens and Heraklion in Greece from regional airports in France starting July 6, with flights from Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux, and Toulouse.

The airline has created a summer flight schedule in the wake of eased coronavirus restrictions. Previously, Air France announced the relaunch of connections from Paris airport Charles de Gaulle to Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Mykonos, and Santorini. Now, Yiannis Pantazopoulos, regional manager of the Air France-KLM Group for Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey commented on the additional schedule:

“During this extremely difficult and unprecedented period that we are going through, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Air France-KLM Group shows its absolute trust in Greece and supports Greek tourism, restoring flights from France’s regional airports but also adding new destinations.”

The new routes and frequency are as follows:

Nice – Athens / 3 flights a week

/ 3 flights a week Toulouzi – Athens / 3 flights a week

/ 3 flights a week Marseille – Athens / 2 flights a week

/ 2 flights a week Bordeaux – Athens / 2 flights a week

/ 2 flights a week Marseille – Heraklion / 3 flights a week

The airline stressed safety as a primary goal with the renewed flights, with special procedures put in place to ensure high levels of security. From May 11, all Air France passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout their journey. In addition, the airline implements temperature checks on departure from all its flights. The systematic checks are carried out with contactless infrared thermometers.

Air France also implements physical distancing on board where possible, has reinforced its daily aircraft cleaning procedures and introduced a specific procedure for disinfecting aircraft.

In addition, the airline informs that the air in its cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board Air France aircraft is equipped with “High Efficiency Particulate Air” or HEPA filters, identical to those used in hospital operating theatres.

To learn more about the health measures implemented by Air France on the ground and on board, click here.

Partially sourced from: GTP