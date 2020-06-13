Alitalia Resumes Rome to Athens Flights Starting July 1st

Pin 2 Shares

Alitalia has just announced the resumption of flights from Rome Fiumicino to Athens International Airport (AIA) starting July 1st. Italy’s biggest airline will initially fly only from Rome to Athens, but other routes will be announced later.

According to the news from GTP, Alitalia will operate over 1,000 weekly flights to 13 domestic and international airports: Amsterdam, Athens, Boston, Malta, Nice, Tel Aviv, Tirana, Tunis and in Italy Brindisi, Florence, Lampedusa, Pantelleria, and Reggio Calabria.

Alitalia’s flight schedule in July will mainly include the reopening of international air services from Milan and the increase of international flights from Rome, as well as the increase of services from Northern Italy to Southern Italy and the Italian islands.

The aircraft of Alitalia will operate at reduced capacity in line with suggested measures and in compliance with Italian laws governing safety in the wake of the pandemic.

In addition, Alitalia’s aircraft are to be sanitized with high-powered sanitizing products every day and, thanks to HEPA filters and vertical circulation, the air onboard is 99.7 percent pure as it is in a sterile medical room.