Air Arabia Begins Sharjah-Athens Direct Flights in June

From June 28, 2024, four weekly direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport (IATA: SHJ, ICAO: OMSJ) with Athens International Airport (IATA: ATH, ICAO: LGAV), Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, announced at the end of January.

Schedule from and to Athens, effective June 28, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 684 Sharjah 09:00 Athens 13:05 Airbus A320 Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday G9 685 Athens 13:55 Sharjah 19:50 Airbus A320 Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday

The outbound flights, designated as G9684, will operate Tuesday through Sunday, leaving Sharjah at 9:00 AM local time and arriving in Athens at 13:05 local time. Operating on the same days as the outbound flight, return flight G9685 is scheduled to depart Athens at 13:55 and arrive in Sharjah at 19:50, both local hours.

We are glad to announce the start of our non-stop service connecting Sharjah with Athens, a city known for its rich history, culture and business opportunities. The launch of Air Arabia’s flights to Athens reflects our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with seamless connectivity between the two cities while offering an accessible and affordable travel options. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard to explore the ancient city of Athens. Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia

Air Arabia can already book direct flights from Sharjah to Athens and return online, via the Air Arabia app, over the phone, or through travel agents.

Many Middle Eastern airlines service Athens from the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries; however, Air Arabia will be the second low-cost airline from the region to operate from Athens, joining Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which operates twice a week from the city.

Cirium data indicates that Air Arabia served this route between April 16, 2009, and October 30, 2010, and no airline has taken over to fly between the two cities since Air Arabia ceased operating it.

Passengers will embark on Air Arabia’s Airbus A320 for nonstop flights from Sharjah to Athens and return, enjoying the comfort and in-flight entertainment. The single-isle aircraft has one of the most spacious seat pitches of any budget cabin and comes equipped with “SkyTime,” a complimentary in-flight streaming service that lets users download a variety of entertainment straight to their devices. Additionally, passengers can enjoy a range of delicious refreshments at reasonable costs from the “SkyCafe” menu available on board, including hot meals, snacks, and sandwiches.