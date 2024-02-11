Tallinn Airport Updates Security Scanners

Thanks to new scanners, security checks at Tallinn Airport will be less stressful starting in April 2024, as passengers will no longer be required to take liquids and laptops out of their carry-on bags. The luggage contents are shown in 3D on the latest screening devices, which use computer tomography to make things easier to see. Replacing the equipment costs €2.8 million.

The replacement of security screening equipment at Tallinn Airport with newer, more efficient machinery began on January 16, 2024, and will continue through early April without interrupting departures and arrivals. However, the airport requests travellers to be at the airport two hours before departure since the construction may cause longer than usual lines at security checks. Also, fast-track service at the airport will not be available for purchase or use during the building phase.

Two of the five security screening machines will be replaced first, and passengers will be served by the three remaining machines until mid-February. The two new-generation machines will go live on February 19, and then we’ll shut down the three older machines to replace them. The replacement is expected to be completed in April, when we’ll be able to start using the five new machines. Tarvi Pihlakas, head of aviation security at Tallinn Airport

Beginning in April, travellers can go through security without removing laptops and liquids from their carry-on luggage. Additionally, the airport intends to do away with the need for 100ml liquids to be placed in separate plastic bags.

For decades, the limits for liquids in hand luggage have been tight and unwavering. Passengers were only permitted to bring small containers of liquids, gels, and aerosols in quantities of 100 millilitres or less, all contained in a single, clear, resealable plastic bag. This regulation was implemented to improve airport security and protect against potential threats.

With Tallinn Airport’s latest statement, passengers can now avoid the difficulty of decanting toiletries into tiny bottles and cramming them into a confined plastic bag. This development symbolizes a fundamental shift in our travel habits, providing passengers with a new sense of independence and convenience as they pass through the airport.

Tallinn Airport is paving the way for a more traveller-friendly experience, and other airports across the world may follow suit by loosening liquid limits. This modification not only simplifies the security check procedure but also emphasizes the significance of tailoring security measures to the needs of today’s travellers. The airport is raising the bar for global travel experiences by providing customers with more flexibility and convenience.