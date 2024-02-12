Municipality of Malevizi to Get VR and AR Apps

Soon, tourists will be able to embark on a singular virtual tour of the monuments and history of Malevizi. The Municipality of Malevizi has launched a tender for the project “Promotion and Exploitation of the Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Municipality of Malevizi using cutting-edge Technologies and Interaction with Citizens.”

With a budget of 171,244 euros, the project has been included in the “Antonis Tritsis” program. Bids must be submitted by February 27th.

The project entails designing and developing two digital applications, including an interactive cultural map to encourage users to discover the Municipality of Malevizi by visiting its areas of interest.

Augmented reality technology will combine historical facts in the virtual guides to create an immersive experience for each landmark or monument. For instance, for El Greco’s historic residence in Fodele, a virtual representation of the artist will greet guests and give them a tour while narrating about his life and artistic endeavours. Similarly, a digital rendering of Cretan Lord Alexios Kallergis at the Kallergis mansion in Rogdia will educate the guest about the Venetian era in the region in his capacity as host.

The virtual guide will guide the tourist through a trivia game that will also urge them to explore the local landmarks. Through pathways that mimic a treasure hunt, visitors should be able to explore the area independently as they embark on this virtual trip through a combination of play, education, and connection with the monuments and their history.

In a nutshell: