COVID-19: Ryanair Suspends Italy Flights Until April

Budget airline Ryanair announced yesterday the suspension of its full flight schedule to/from and within Italy, following the decision of the Italian government to lock down the entire country to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ryanair said it would suspend all domestic flights in Italy from (24:00hrs) Wednesday, March 11, until (24:00hrs) Wednesday, April 8. The airline will also suspend all international flights to/from Italy from (24:00hrs) Friday, March 13 until (24:00hrs) Wednesday, April 8.

According to the announcement, passengers looking for repatriation can obtain a free move to an earlier flight operating up until midnight Friday, March 13. Affected passengers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months.

The airline said it continues to comply fully with the World Health Organization (WHO) and national government guidance and travel bans.

“The situation is changing on a daily basis, and all passengers on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations, are receiving emails and are being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits.”

Italian officials are desperately trying to gain control of the coronavirus spread. On Tuesday, Rome, Milan and Venice looked like America’s ghost towns. Italians are facing a new reality of life with a curfew, travel restrictions and enforced space between people in public places, as the country reports almost 10,000 infections and a death toll climbing past 630 deaths.