Rising Temperatures and Salinity in the Adriatic Sea

Predictions of up to 3°C increase in sea temperature by the century’s end

Notable increase in salinity affecting river ecosystems

A team of scientists from the Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries in Split has raised concerns over rising temperatures and increasing salinity in the Adriatic Sea. According to scientist Natalija Dunić, these changes are impacting both the surface and deeper sea layers, with climate models projecting an increase of up to three degrees Celsius in sea temperature by the end of this century.

Impact of Salinity on the Neretva River

Salty sea intrudes far inland into freshwater systems

Agricultural lands affected by increased salinity

Dr. Natalija Dunić highlighted recent findings from their research in the Neretva River valley, where they recorded saltwater intrusion deep into the river, reaching as far as the city of Metković. This intrusion has significant implications, particularly for local agriculture. The delta region is exposed to increasing salt levels, potentially reducing the viability of farming activities in these areas.

Consequences of Climatic Changes on the Adriatic

Persistent rise in ocean temperatures

Increased salinity affecting ecosystems and agriculture

Need for long-term monitoring and adaptation strategies

The observations and projections regarding future temperature rises underscore an urgent need for ongoing monitoring and adaptation strategies. The increase in sea temperatures, especially in deeper layers, is a direct consequence of global warming and presents a challenge that will not resolve itself. As Dunić concludes, addressing this issue requires substantial effort to adapt to changing conditions.