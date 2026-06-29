A coalition of Cretan tourism, hotel, and medical associations has issued a joint statement insisting that the seas are “safe” and that there have been no recorded incidents of silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus – or Sennin-fugu, or Gotronu) bites.

Contrary to these claims, documented cases of pufferfish bites have occurred in Cretan waters—including a notable incident in Chania in 2023.

The industry is attempting to mitigate fears that they believe are harming the island’s tourism image, advocating for calm rather than increased public safety awareness.

Authorities continue to suggest avoiding physical contact with the fish, as the species carries tetrodotoxin and possesses a powerful, beak-like jaw capable of causing serious injury.

Tourism stakeholders across Crete, ranging from travel agencies and hotel associations to local medical societies, have launched a coordinated effort to frame the presence of the Lagocephalus sceleratus as a non-issue. The joint announcement asserts that the “exaggeration” of the threat is creating unjustifiable fear, explicitly stating that not a single bite has been recorded on the island’s coasts.

The issue isn’t contained to Crete; it is a Mediterranean-wide phenomenon. Just recently, a Romanian journalist vacationing in Skiathos was bitten by one of these fish, an incident that dominated Romanian television news. When international media is highlighting the risks, the local attempt to label these events as “exaggerations” feels less like a reassuring gesture and more like a willful neglect of the truth.

This official narrative clashes with documented events. Silver-cheeked toadfish, an invasive species in the Mediterranean, are known to be aggressive, territorial, and highly venomous. While tourism officials argue that the fish is “afraid of humans,” the reality is that the species has been involved in several incidents in Crete where bathers have suffered bites, including a widely noted attack in Chania in 2023.

The Conflict Between Safety and Tourism

The coalition’s statement focuses heavily on the preservation of the island’s reputation, framing the Sennin-fugu as a manageable nuisance rather than a legitimate safety concern. By distancing the destination from the reality of these encounters, they are effectively asking residents and visitors to ignore the biological risks posed by the species:

The Threat: The fish possess a strong, beak-like set of teeth used to crush shells and crustaceans, which can easily puncture human skin.

The fish possess a strong, beak-like set of teeth used to crush shells and crustaceans, which can easily puncture human skin. The Toxicity: Beyond the bite itself, the fish is highly toxic if consumed.

Beyond the bite itself, the fish is highly toxic if consumed. The Official “Calm” Strategy: Instead of providing robust safety protocols, the current guidance remains limited to “do not touch the fish and it will go away.”

How to Navigate the Waters

The industry’s vague advice to “respect the sea” and “avoid contact” lacks any practical utility for someone standing on a beach. If you are planning to swim in areas where Lagocephalus sceleratus are prevalent, here is the reality of managing the risk:

Avoid bait zones: Do not swim near professional fishing boats or areas where people are actively fishing. Sennin-fugu are attracted to discarded bait and chum; if you see a fishing line, move elsewhere.

Do not swim near professional fishing boats or areas where people are actively fishing. Sennin-fugu are attracted to discarded bait and chum; if you see a fishing line, move elsewhere. The shiny object rule: These fish are intensely curious and attracted to anything shiny or reflective. If you are wearing jewelry, watches, or have bright, metallic items on your swimwear, you are essentially dangling a lure in front of them.

These fish are intensely curious and attracted to anything shiny or reflective. If you are wearing jewelry, watches, or have bright, metallic items on your swimwear, you are essentially dangling a lure in front of them. Don’t feed the fish: This should be obvious, but people still do it. Never offer food to fish. It conditions them to associate humans with a meal, which is exactly how you end up with an inquisitive, sharp-beaked fish darting toward your hands or feet.

This should be obvious, but people still do it. Never offer food to fish. It conditions them to associate humans with a meal, which is exactly how you end up with an inquisitive, sharp-beaked fish darting toward your hands or feet. Stay vigilant in murky water: Sennin-fugu are ambush predators. If you are swimming in areas with low visibility or near rocky outcrops where they tend to hide, keep your hands and feet visible.

Sennin-fugu are ambush predators. If you are swimming in areas with low visibility or near rocky outcrops where they tend to hide, keep your hands and feet visible. Don’t panic-splash: If you spot a Sennin-fugu, do not start thrashing the water in a panic. Sudden, aggressive movements can trigger a territorial response. Back away slowly and keep the fish in your line of sight until you have reached a safe distance.

The Identification Problem

The most insulting part of the industry’s “calm down” campaign is the unspoken expectation that the average swimmer should be able to identify a Lagocephalus sceleratus at a glance. Most people at the beach aren’t ichthyologists or marine biologists; they are there to relax, not to play “guess the invasive species.”

Expecting bathers to perform split-second identification while a fish is approaching them is not a safety protocol—it is a dereliction of duty. If the authorities truly cared about safety rather than just protecting hotel bookings, they would:

Implement signage: Post clear, visual guides at major beach access points showing exactly what these fish look like, not just vague warnings.

Post clear, visual guides at major beach access points showing exactly what these fish look like, not just vague warnings. Acknowledge the risk: Stop pretending that being bitten is impossible. If they acknowledged that bites happen, people would actually be more cautious, not “unjustifiably afraid.”

Stop pretending that being bitten is impossible. If they acknowledged that bites happen, people would actually be more cautious, not “unjustifiably afraid.” Provide first aid guidance: If someone is bitten, most people wouldn’t know if the risk is limited to the physical wound or if there is a systemic toxin involved. Clarity saves lives; denial just leads to misinformation.

The Lifeguard Gap

Finally, there is a glaring hole in the island’s safety infrastructure: our lifeguards. While these professionals are trained in rescue and CPR, they are currently ill-equipped to handle the specific medical challenges posed by the Mediterranean’s changing marine life.

Training programs for lifeguards in Crete must evolve. It is not enough to simply pull someone from the water; they need to be trained to recognize the symptoms of marine-related injuries—whether it is a bite from a Lagocephalus sceleratus or a reaction to other venomous marine life.

If the industry is going to take credit for the “safety” of our beaches, they need to put their money where their mouth is:

Specialized first aid: Lifeguard stations should be equipped with specific protocols for handling marine bites and stings, including how to differentiate between a simple laceration and a potentially toxic exposure.

Lifeguard stations should be equipped with specific protocols for handling marine bites and stings, including how to differentiate between a simple laceration and a potentially toxic exposure. Proactive education: Lifeguards should be the first line of defense, educating bathers before an incident occurs, rather than just reacting after a victim is already bleeding.

As it stands, we are relying on luck. If a visitor is bitten, they are currently at the mercy of whoever happens to be on the stand, who likely has as little information as the swimmer. It’s time for the hotels and local associations to stop issuing press releases and start funding the actual safety training that their employees and Crete’s deserve.

The truth is, you don’t have to stay out of the water entirely, but you do have to stop treating the ocean like a sterile pool. The Mediterranean ecosystem is changing, and these fish are part of that new reality. A little more awareness and a lot less complacency go a long way.

While the tourism boards seek to stabilize the narrative, the underlying issue remains unaddressed. Whether it is an attempt to protect local bookings or simply a refusal to acknowledge the ecological shift in the Mediterranean, the industry’s stance is that when it comes to the safety of our waters, the official line is that there is nothing to see here.



Below, the joint press release, in Greek:

«Η υπερβολή αποτελεί συχνά χαρακτηριστικό της δημόσιας συζήτησης. Όταν όμως οδηγεί στη δημιουργία αδικαιολόγητου φόβου και προκαλεί αρνητικές εντυπώσεις, ιδιαίτερα για τον τουρισμό του τόπου μας, είναι αναγκαίο να επανερχόμαστε στα πραγματικά δεδομένα.

Η παρουσία λαγοκέφαλων στη Μεσόγειο είναι γνωστή εδώ και χρόνια. Ωστόσο, δεν πρόκειται για κάποιον “αόρατο” ή άμεσο κίνδυνο για τους λουόμενους, ούτε φυσικά για θαλάσσια αρπακτικά που απειλούν την ασφάλεια των επισκεπτών και των κατοίκων.

Ο Σύνδεσμος Τουριστικών και Ταξιδιωτικών Πρακτόρων Κρήτης, που μέσω των μελών του εξυπηρετεί το μεγαλύτερο μέρος του τουρισμού του νησιού, σε συνεργασία με τις Ενώσεις Ξενοδόχων, τις Ομοσπονδίες Τουριστικών Καταλυμάτων, τους Διευθυντές Ξενοδοχείων και τους Ιατρικούς Συλλόγους της Κρήτης, επιβεβαιώνει ότι μέχρι σήμερα δεν έχει καταγραφεί κανένα περιστατικό τραυματισμού ή δαγκώματος λουόμενου από λαγοκέφαλο στις ακτές της Κρήτης.

Οι θάλασσες της Κρήτης παραμένουν ασφαλείς. Παράλληλα, οι επαγγελματίες αλιείς του νησιού, με την εμπειρία και τη γνώση που διαθέτουν, συμβάλλουν καθημερινά στη διαχείριση και τον έλεγχο του πληθυσμού του είδους.

Φυσικά, όπως συμβαίνει με κάθε θαλάσσιο οργανισμό, συνιστάται να αποφεύγεται η επαφή και με λαγοκέφαλους.

Εάν κάποιος εντοπίσει ένα τέτοιο ψάρι, δεν θα πρέπει να επιχειρήσει να το αγγίξει ή να το πιάσει. Στις περισσότερες περιπτώσεις θα απομακρυνθεί αμέσως, καθώς φοβάται περισσότερο εμάς απ’ ό,τι εμείς εκείνο.

Με ψυχραιμία, σωστή ενημέρωση και σεβασμό προς τη θάλασσα, μπορούμε όλοι να συνεχίσουμε να απολαμβάνουμε με ασφάλεια τις μοναδικές ομορφιές της Κρήτης».

Την ανακοίνωση υπογράφουν οι:

Σύνδεσμος Τουριστικών & Ταξιδιωτικών Γραφειων Κρήτης.

Ενωση Ξενοδόχων Χανίων

Ενωση Ξενοδόχων Ρεθύμνου

Ενωση Ξενοδόχων Ηρακλείου

Ενωση Ξενοδόχων Αγίου Νικολάου

Ενωση Ξενοδόχων Ιεράπετρας

Ενωση Ξενοδόχων Σητείας

Ομοσπονδία Τουριστικών Καταλυμάτων Ανατολικής Κρήτης,

Ομοσπονδία Επιχειρηματιών Τουριστικών Καταλυμάτων Νομού Χανίων “ ΑΠΤΕΡΑ

Ομοσπονδία Τουριστικών Καταλυμάτων της Π.Ε. Ρεθύμνου

Παγκρήτιος Σύλλος Δντών Ξενοδοχείων.

Ιατρικός Σύλλογος Ηρακλείου

Ιατρικός Σύλλογος Χανίων

Ιατρικός Σύλλογος Ρεθύμνου

Ιατρικός Σύλλογος Λασιθίου

Ιατρικός Σύλλογος Σητείας.