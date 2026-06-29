€3.5 Million Infrastructure Project Announced for Minoan Palace of Phaistos

The project: A €3.5 million restoration and stabilization project for the Minoan Palace of Phaistos.

A €3.5 million restoration and stabilization project for the Minoan Palace of Phaistos. Funding: Part of the “Crete 2021-2027” regional development program.

Part of the “Crete 2021-2027” regional development program. Core objectives: Construction of new protective shelters, structural reinforcement of ancient masonry, and a complete overhaul of the site’s rainwater drainage system.

Construction of new protective shelters, structural reinforcement of ancient masonry, and a complete overhaul of the site’s rainwater drainage system. Oversight: Managed by the Directorate for the Restoration of Ancient Monuments and the Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion.

The Regional Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis, has signed off on a multi-million-euro project aimed at shielding the Minoan Palace of Phaistos. While the rhetoric from local officials highlights the cultural identity of the site, the project itself is rooted in long-overdue maintenance and structural preservation.

The work will focus on areas that have faced significant environmental degradation, including the Old Palaces, the Royal Quarters, the Western Bastion, and various specialized chambers.

The Technical Scope

The project moves beyond simple landscaping, focusing on structural survival and weather mitigation:

Sheltering: New protective roofing structures are planned for the Royal Quarters, the Western Bastion, the kiln site, and Room LXXXIX.

New protective roofing structures are planned for the Royal Quarters, the Western Bastion, the kiln site, and Room LXXXIX. Masonry Reinforcement: Technical stabilization of the existing wall structures in the Old Palaces and Royal Quarters to prevent further collapse.

Technical stabilization of the existing wall structures in the Old Palaces and Royal Quarters to prevent further collapse. Geological Stabilization: Reinforcement of the eastern slope of the archaeological site, a critical point for the site’s overall stability.

Reinforcement of the eastern slope of the archaeological site, a critical point for the site’s overall stability. Drainage Systems: A comprehensive overhaul of the rainwater drainage system, designed to redirect water away from delicate structures.

Excavation and Documentation

Alongside the construction, the Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion is tasked with running salvage-style excavations in any area where the ground will be disturbed by the new footings or drainage work. They will also be responsible for the archaeological documentation of all interventions, a necessary step given the sensitive nature of the site.

While officials emphasize that this project is about preserving our heritage for future generations, the real test will be whether these shelters actually stand up to the Mediterranean winters or if they become another layer of permanent, modern clutter on an ancient landscape.